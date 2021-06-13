Hard to find small collar, long sleeve shirt

Q I have recently lost a considerable amount of weight. I now wear 31 by 33 pants and have a 14 inch neck and 35 inch sleeve. I have been checked for size by the shirts department of a good store and several tailors. I find that the right stores don’t have shirt sizes that are right for me. Salespeople doubt you or assume you really mean 15 chokes. Online store offerings can be identified as white, blue and yellow – nothing fancy. Tailoring is an option, but not always elegant.

From a dress point of view, it doesn’t pay to be male and thin. I wish that next time the salespeople would spend less time questioning the customer’s vanity and more time on the issue they raised.

A The truth is, the size you are looking for (14/35) is so rare that none of the many stores I have checked with has it. Some come close, but no one is wearing that combination of neck and sleeve length. Certainly, there is no reason to add to the difficulty for you and others to find the right size clothes by doubting your measurements.

Despite the rarity, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to give up or have your shirts made to measure. “Made to measure” shirts are much cheaper than made to measure. This is a variation of shirts that can be specially ordered in many stores for an additional cost of around 20% of the cost of the outfits. Since they offer so many customization options, the shirts can be as stylish as you want.

There are also other alternatives, even cheaper. I always think it’s helpful to know how the shirts are sized and which stores are likely to have the fits / styles you are looking for; but in situations with outliers it is even more important. It also helps to be at least a little flexible. So let me explain more.

SIZE – Sports shirts are made with “medium” sleeve lengths; small, medium and large, each size usually comes with only one sleeve length. Dress shirts are marked in one of two ways: either the exact size of the collar and sleeves (a 15 inch collar and a 33 inch sleeve, for example), or “adjustable” sleeve lengths (a. 15 inch collar and – inch sleeve; an additional button has been sewn onto the cuff, allowing the wearer to tighten or loosen the cuff). The best shirt makers produce a full range of sizes, from 14/32 and 14/33 all the way to 17/36. But some manufacturers cut the corners with just two sleeve lengths – designated 32/33 and 34/35. So instead of exact sleeve lengths, you only have a choice of two in your neckline, neither of which are likely to be your exact size.

So what you are looking for is a store that sells shirts made by good manufacturers, offering a full range of sizes. This usually means a large, mid-range store or a specialty men’s store. When you find a store and seller you like, stay a loyal customer. It makes life easier.

BE FLEXIBLE – Here are some suggestions. First off (and I know it’s a tough sell with men) be prepared to try on a few shirts. Be aware that even sizes and fits from the best manufacturers tend to vary from each other. A size 15 shirt from one company may be looser or tighter than a size 15 from another. Online, many sites and companies provide information on whether items are small or large; these can come from the store, the manufacturer, or customer reviews, and should be considered, but not counted. In these cases, you can either buy one and track more if it turns out to be correct, or buy several if you are the one who will benefit from the near-easy return items of online shopping.

Most of the stores I spoke with said their 14 inch shirts are only available in one sleeve size, 32/33. But Brooks Brothers offers a 14 shirt with an exact 34 inch sleeve (since a 32/33 sleeve is actually 32 inches long, you get an extra inch and a half). Brooks Brothers also offers 15 inch collared shirts with a 35 inch sleeve (most 15 inch collars only go up to a 34 inch sleeve length). Nordstrom and Tommy Hilfiger sell a size 15 shirt with a 34/35 sleeve; Hilfiger’s style is called “Essential Slim-Fit”.

This is where “being flexible” comes in. If you’re willing to try on a few near-decent sized shirts (14/34, 15/35, and 15 34/35) or any shirts you discover that come together, you’ll likely find yourself one to live with. If you don’t want to try on the shirts, my advice would be to go for a size 15 with a slim collar and the longest sleeves you can find. And here’s another idea suggested by an experienced Bloomingdale’s salesperson: She said the button on the top of the shirt near the collar was moved “a bit”, personalizing a shirt that was slightly too small or too big for a better fit. Moving a collar button is a very simple customization procedure that you might be able to do yourself, and can certainly be done even at a dry cleaner for much less than custom shirts or the cost of being uncomfortable.

Please send your questions and comments about men’s dress and grooming to MALE CALL:

[email protected]