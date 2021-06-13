Fashion
17 of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s most iconic fashion moments
Although Mary-Kate and Ashley were fraternal twins, they often wore matching outfits during their early years as an actress, which made it difficult for people to tell them apart.
The pair looked adorable in these matching black dresses layered over yellow collared shirts. However, the floral hats are what make these looks truly iconic.
Even as young stars, the Olsen twins knew how to accessorize.
Mary-Kate and Ashley’s head-to-toe outfits at the 1996 “Alaska” premiere epitomized the epitome of ’90s style.
From their black patent leather loafers to their circle shaped sunglasses, the twins looked totally in sync with each other when it comes to fashion. The two twins also opted for fun hats to complete their look.
As they got older, they wore coordinated looks, but not exactly matched.
At the 1998 Hollywood premiere of “Spice World”, the Olsen twins wore coordinating blue and brown satin suit jackets and similar bun hairstyles.
At another Hollywood premiere, the twins decided to coordinate their looks once again.
At 13, Mary-Kate and Ashley decided to wear matching black cardigans with fringed skirts and black strappy sandals. Over the years, Mary-Kate and Ashley have always worn coordinated looks, but not exactly “matched”.
The 15-year-old stars embodied ’90s grunge fashion in matching black tops and choker necklaces at a record-breaking * NSYNC night out in 2001.
Their trendy belts added just the right amount of flair to their otherwise simple look.
In 2005, Mary-Kate and Ashley again coordinated with flowy, see-through tops and Western-inspired belts at a charity event in London.
The twins dressed their wispy, feminine tops with faded blue jeans, making it one of their most iconic fashion moments of the 2000s.
For the 2003 premiere of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”, the twins stepped away from their matching aesthetic.
Mary-Kate wore a brown and white halter neck maxi dress while Ashley went more bohemian in a beaded red V-neck dress with a turquoise bow.
Ashley also styled her hair with a butterfly hair clip, while Mary-Kate wore her blonde hair shorter and highlighted loosely in beach waves.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen arrived at the “New York Minute” screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in coordinating brown ensembles.
Ashley opted for a brown silk dress accessorized with black strappy heels, while Mary-Kate wore a sheer brown polka dot dress with a pearl necklace and pink pumps.
In 2004, the famous twins received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and once again sported distinctly different looks.
Mary-Kate wore a halter neck halter neck backless dress in lavender color with a pair of classic black pumps. Ashley went for a slightly dressier look in a white v-neck dress with her blonde hair pulled up in a chic bun.
For their first Met Costume Institute gala in 2005, Mary-Kate and Ashley once again broke up with their matching looks.
Mary-Kate wore a floor-length embroidered white dress while Ashley wore a high-low gold dress with a sparkly overlay and a pastel pink belt.
The theme of this year’s gala was the history and impact of Chanel, although neither of the twins wore designs from the fashion house. Instead, Ashley’s dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta, and Mary-Kate’s was vintage.
However, by the time New York Fashion Week took place in 2012, Mary-Kate and Ashley were back with matching all-black ensembles.
As they sat front row at the J. Mendel Fall 2012 Fashion Show, the twins were hard to make out in their black suits and matching sunglasses. This look also marks a transition in the twins’ style, as they frequently wore simpler and more monochrome outfits.
Fast forward a few years to 2015, and the twins wore black dresses with fast trains to the Met Gala.
The theme of the 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was “China: Through the Looking Glass”. Both of their dresses were vintage Dior by John Galliano.
The theme for the 2017 Met Gala was “Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between”, and the Olsen twins sported some very daring looks.
Mary-Kate and Ashley wore lacy maxi dresses paired with bold accessories inspired by the opulent theme.
For the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, Mary-Kate and Ashley wore significantly simpler looks inspired by menswear from their own label, The Row.
At the ceremony, the sisters were nominated for women’s clothing designer of the year and accessory designer of the year for their fashion line.
At an event in 2018, the twins kept their classic look with matching skirts and long sleeve tops.
Attending the YAGP Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow gala, Mary-Kate accessorized her camel-colored look with emerald green earrings, while Ashley kept it simpler with silver earrings. and her hair tucked behind her shoulders.
In 2018, Mary-Kate and Ashley rocked another slew of chic all-black looks.
At the awards ceremony, Mary-Kate and Ashley received the award for best American accessory designers for their fashion brand, The Row.
Ashley Olsen walked the red carpet wearing a flowing black top, black skirt and black pumps, while Mary-Kate wore a tie coat with an oversized belt and matching black leather ankle boots.
At last year’s Met Gala, the Olsen twins showcased their own brand of “camp” in coordinating black leather ensembles.
While their outfits certainly weren’t as quirky as other more colorful looks at the Met Gala that year, they were undeniably true to the chic, monochrome, and often matchy-matchy style of the Olsen twins.
