Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Taupe Bodycon Dress

It is the model daughter of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone who is now trying her hand at acting.

And Sistine Stallone looked at every inch of the star as she stepped out in a glamorous gown for dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 47-yard-down star, 22, flaunted her toned legs and figure in a taupe bodycon dress with one leg split as she made her way to the exit.

The dress teased a hint of her cleavage and was teamed with black strappy stiletto heel sandals.

Her caramel-speckled brunette tresses were styled in soft waves and she sported a rich palette of makeup.

The star wore a face mask and a black leather handbag as she strutted around.

Sistine’s father, Sylvester, recently celebrated 24 years of marital bliss with his third wife. Sly was previously married to Sacha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen.

“It’s time for the wedding anniversary again!” Time flies but I have a blessed life Thanks to my wife and my family, “he captioned.

Jennifer and Sly also have daughters, Sophia, 24, and Scarlett, 19.

All three women work as models and were chosen to share the role of Golden Globes ambassador at the 74th Golden Globes.

The action star has been married three times.

He had two sons with his first wife. the eldest son Sage sadly died of heart disease at the age of 36. The former couple’s youngest son, Seargeoh, 42, was diagnosed with autism at an early age.