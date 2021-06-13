STYLE: THE RISE AND DECLINATION OF A FASHION ICN – Journal

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy donned one of Halstons iconic pillbox hats on inauguration day in 1961 | Bettmann / Getty Images

Walk into any department store and you’ll get a feel for the powerful brands created by high-end American designers: Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan. They’ve created true fashion empires by leveraging their names to create low-cost lines and sign profitable licensing deals.

But before them all, there was Roy Halston Frowick better known by the singular name Halston.

The subject of an eponymous Netflix miniseries starring Ewan McGregor, Halston became one of the first American designers to expand his brand across multiple price points. In doing so, he made designs that were normally beyond the reach of ordinary Americans, available to the masses.

But as fashion historians, they often tell the story of Halstons as a warning. Although he made the style seem effortless, his relationship with the fashion industry was anything but straightforward.

Listening to the mood

Born and raised in the Midwest, Halston enjoyed early success in hat design, working as a bespoke milliner for Bergdorf Goodman. Halston quickly became known as a trailblazer and, in a notable triumph for the young designer, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wore one of the Halstons pillbox hats at her husband’s inauguration.

Later in the 1960s, Halston made a foray into clothing design. His success was about equal parts talent and serendipity, and he once described his approach as editing the mood of what’s going on.

While the overt simplicity may seem incongruous with the grandeur, Halston clothing was both understated and luxurious.

Halstons bodycon chiffon kaftans, wrap jersey dresses, and long cashmere sweaters were often made from a single piece of fabric. They fully covered the body, but with careful handling of the fabric, Halstons’ wrapping, draping and twisting pieces were sultry and flattering.

Halston even managed to transform the ultra-suede, a soft, synthetic, machine-washable faux suede, into a status symbol, transforming it into elegant shirt dresses and coats. These have become popular despite or perhaps because of their absolute simplicity. Her clothes were adapted to the 1970s, when a faltering economy made blatant displays of wealth inappropriate.

Yet the social life of the designers was the opposite of sobriety. In fact, the image of fashion design as a glamorous and exciting profession owes a lot to Halston. In his prime, he was at the top of the fashion show biz, as Womens Wear Daily editor John Fairchild once wrote.

At the legendary Studio 54, he rubs shoulders with Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol. The world-famous nightclub became both a showroom for Halstons’ creations and a stage for the man himself, and Halston was often accompanied by an entourage of beautiful women known as Halstonettes.

Halston the businessman

As his stature grew, Halston always looked for ways to expand his fashion empire.

Early in his career, he experimented with what is known as branding where companies use the same brand name on items at different prices.

His top line was Halston Ltd., a bespoke ready-to-wear company. Located on Madison Avenue in New York, it catered to an exclusive list of private clientele including movie and television stars such as Lauren Bacall, Greta Garbo, Liza Minelli and Elizabeth Taylor.

Meanwhile, the Halston Originals store sold dresses to department stores across the country, with prices ranging from $ 150 to over $ 1,000. And with Halston International, the designer created knit pieces not outfits, but singular garments, turtlenecks, sweater sets, shirts and coats that consumers could mix and match to their delight.

After business conglomerate Norton Simon Inc. acquired the Halston Companies in 1973, Halston remained the primary designer of its many collections. He worked at a breakneck pace, creating all the uniforms for the 1976 US Winter and Summer Olympics and making costumes for Martha Grahams Lucifer’s ballet production.

Products bearing his name included perfumes, luggage, linens, coats, rain gear and even wigs. In 1983, Halston Enterprises generated an estimated annual turnover of 150 million dollars.

Halston with the Halstonettes a group of models who were part of his entourage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1980 | Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Perhaps emboldened by his success or motivated by his deep roots, Halston signed with JCPenney in 1983 to create an exclusive line that was, as he put it, for the American people.

With items ranging from $ 24 to $ 200, Line III marked a new era in fashion and retail.

While high-end fashion designer Pierre Cardin pioneered this form of licensing in Europe, the plan to pair a haute couture designer with a mass merchant known to sell Lévis, hardware and housewares was unusual in the States. -United. While Halston argued it was a huge success, claiming it generated $ 1 billion in sales, JCPenneys executives were less enthusiastic. In the mid-1980s, industry insiders suggested that clothing was not selling as well as expected.

The JCPenneys deal ultimately proved to be detrimental to Halston. Distrustful high-end retailers, including its first employer, Bergdorf Goodman, feared that the prestige of the Halston name could be tainted by its presence on the shelves of a mass merchant. Bergdorf Goodman finally gave up his line completely.

Meanwhile, Halstons, increasingly known for overspending and erratic behavior, increasingly left its mark on the decisions of businessmen and creative control on other parties. Halston was sidelined and his corporate transactions effectively cost him the right to his own name.

In 1988, Halston was diagnosed with AIDS. He lived out of sight until his death in 1990.

Others follow Halstons’ example

Despite its eventual failure, Halstons’ pairing with JCPenney was definitely ahead of its time.

Citing the importance of creating practical, easy-care leisure wear for working women and young mothers, Halston tried to offer a fashionable wardrobe at reasonable prices that almost anyone could afford. to permit.

Contemporaries like Anne Klein, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Kenzo Takada immediately tried similar diffusion lines. All have succeeded without incurring the extraordinary professional cost that Halston endured.

These corporate and creative decisions of these designers were arguably more tightly controlled than the spread of Halstons devil-may-care. The acquisitions of these companies by larger conglomerates took place much later than Halstons, often decades after the brands began to exist. It may have given these brands more time to come up with a more singular vision.

Maintaining consistent leadership across such a diverse array of lines proved impossible for Halston, and something was lost along the way: the cachet and appeal that made a Halston a Halston.

The successes and eventual downfall of Halstons provided cautious inspiration. Isaac Mizrahis 2003 collaboration with Target 20 years after Halstons pairing up with JCPenney has become a boon for both parties.

It was not without apprehension, however. In 2019, Mizrahi recalled that the partnership was a very scary thing. Halston was my idol and he had failed.

Relationships between designers and retailers are now commonplace in a climate where the hottest and most visible women freely mix consumer and luxury items, and designers skilfully leap between discount retail and catwalks.

The Halstons brand lives on, but resurrecting it has been a long process. Fashion heavyweights Kevan Hall and Marios Schwab, as well as style figures Rachel Zoe and Sarah Jessica Parker, have brought their creativity and business acumen to the brand, with limited success.

With the release of Netflixs Halston, a new revival is at hand: not the line, but the personality who, for a relatively brief but brilliant moment, ruled the fashion world with devastating simplicity.

The authors are lecturer (Jennifer Gordon) and professor (Sara Marcketti) of apparel, events and hospitality management at Iowa State University In agreement with The conversation

