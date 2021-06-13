Fashion
Richard Rose happily gives a good riddance to men’s business attire
One of the few universal statements that can be stated with absolute conviction is that things which are extremely good are not entirely good, and things which are extremely bad are not entirely bad.
Consider the best remembered pandemic before the present one, which was the Black Death of 1347. Thirty-five percent of the European population was lost to germs living on fleas living on rats living on ships , and up to 70% in some places. While the level of suffering was unspeakable, the resulting labor shortage led to a new respect for the importance of every worker. This change in attitude among opinion leaders of the time was a seed of humanism, the Italian Renaissance, and all the humanitarian advances that have occurred since.
History is not yet ready to consider what will be the silver liners of the current pandemic, but I am more than ready to nominate a candidate. Most Americans haven’t worn street clothes for a year and a half. It’s time to give up this stupid custom that is uncomfortable, unnecessary, and expensive for good.
It doesn’t take a fashion expert to see that the main statement that dress makes is to proclaim to the world your intention not to put a single drop of sweat on your body throughout your workday. It’s just as true whether it’s for women wearing basic clothes they can’t wait to escape by the time they get home, high heels, pencil skirts and fondant mascara, or men wearing shirts. Stuffy ties, overly warm suit coats, and leather causing bunions. shoes supposed to maintain an immaculate shine throughout the day. But let’s stick with business men’s wear and take a look at history to see where we’ve all strayed from common sense.
Ties originate from Croatian mercenaries fighting for France in the 17th century. The French word cravat is related to Croatian. The original object was something like a leather collar that protected the neck with a bayonet. General Sherman carries a version in several photographs of the Civil War. (Considering a few of the workplaces where I have hung my hat over the years, a device to protect the jugular vein seems a reasonable precaution.) This collar also forced the head to straighten up stiffly, this which was supposed to indicate good military attire. seen from across the parade ground.
Put simply, the modern tie and its many predecessors were created to be uncomfortable as a reminder to the wearer that they were paid and that they weren’t meant to be having fun. The porters, in turn, announced their complacent and self-effacing nature by visibly accepting an annoying inconvenience that was of no use. A tie declares that the wearer, at least ostensibly, is a good team player, who not only follows written rules, but is also responsible for discerning and following unwritten rules. But maybe a few more thinkers who adapt the rules and adjust the rules and a few less good team players are just what we need.
The modern business suit also has its origins in the 17th century, but this time in the dress of the royal courts of England and France. Englands Charles II, mimicking the absurd grandeur of Louis XIV’s court of Versailles, said a man was not a gentleman unless he appeared at court wearing a long, elegant cloak of the finest cloth, knee panties, waistcoat, tie, wig and hat. A man dressed differently was undeserving of notice, let alone begging a favor. But don’t think Charles, known at the time as The Merry Monarch, was a stuffy bloke. Before being expelled from the country by Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell, he had admitted paternity to 12 children who were not officially members of his family. Apparently, he was too busy with his wardrobe and social commitments to deal with the deteriorating political situation in his kingdom until it was too late.
My favorite curiosity about our current business dress is the odd row of buttons that we always find on every cuff of the suit coat. They were placed there by the Prussian military in the hope of discouraging the soldiers from wiping their noses on their sleeves. As for the preference for well-polished shoes, it too has a long pedigree. The oldest surviving photograph of a human being was taken in Paris in 1838. It includes a shoe shiner and his client.
The expectation that men with white collar jobs (or not needing a job at all) should go through life in a business suit has actually been on the ropes for some time. Now we’re a little shocked when we turn to the post-war black and white gangster movies on TCM and find all the men in suits. Ultimately, a costume is nothing more than a mark of caste attempting to project some degree of wealth and status, and some superiority over those who seemingly failed to achieve the wearer’s accomplishments. . Such Victorian class distinctions fall below the egalitarian spirit of a great modern nation like ours. Let’s blow up business attire completely, but let’s do it with some compassion. I fully support a generous retraining program for people working in the dry cleaning industry.
Dr. Richard Rose is the Director of the Instructional Design and Technology Program at West Texas A&M University. Comments here represent his own views and not those of WTAMU.
