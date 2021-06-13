This Week in History: Police Question Circus Employee About Murder | News, Sports, Jobs





99 years ago in 1922 Authorities in Jackson, Michigan were in Warren trying to identify items found on Charles Jackson, 22, a circus worker arrested in the town, as some of those stolen from Miss Alice Mallett, who was murdered in Jackson. the night before. Jackson was arrested by County Detective PJ Gillen for indecent assault. He was fined $ 10 and costs and jailed for 10 days. After his arrest, Jackson was closely questioned about his whereabouts on the night of the murder. He has told many conflicting stories about both his movements at night and his name and address. On her person were found several items from a women’s toiletry bag and parts of a manicure set. Miss Mallett’s murderer stole several similar items from her after killing her. 50 years ago in 1971 Liberty Township Police were investigating a burglary in which thousands of dollars’ worth of men’s clothing was stolen from Oxford House, 317 Belmont Ave. Police said the entire stockpile of men’s suits, sports coats, shirts, ties and jewelry had all been cleaned up and the thieves apparently used a truck to transport the goods. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the rear and front doors open. 25 years ago in 1996 Four golfers were recovering from being struck by lightning when a thunderstorm hit Diamond Back Golf Course in Canfield. The men, identified as Kevin Haggarty, 32, of Niles, Brian Geddes, 27, of Warren, Donald Derflinger, 30, of Rodgers, and Frank Cimmento, 29, of Youngstown, apparently sought refuge under trees for a storm. The light hit one of the trees and hit the men, according to reports. A doctor was on the golf course and administered treatment until rescuers arrived. 10 years ago in 2011 With Flag Day being marked, many communities participated in flag removal ceremonies while many people showed their respect by displaying the banner in their homes, businesses and government offices. A flag removal ceremony took place behind the Vienna Fire Station, hosted by the Vienna Neighborhood Watch, and many residents brought their own worn and torn flags to a small fire for disposal. Vienna administrator Jeff Dreves, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the Post 3521 Veterans of Foreign Wars, has said that when the flags can no longer be displayed, they must be disposed of in a dignified manner. – Compiled from the archives of the Tribune Chronicle by Allie Vugrincic The latest news today and more in your inbox







