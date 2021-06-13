All things fashionable with Kosh

By Mahika Panditha

The Agency Sri Lanka is one of the leading talent management companies in Sri Lanka, and last week we had the chance to speak to the amazing Kosh Hewage who is their COO, as well as a famous creator designer and wardrobe stylist.

Kosh began his fashion journey when he was between 13 and 15, alongside his mother, who was a wedding designer, fashion stylist and makeup artist. He received the award for best designer of the year in 2015 and also presented his designs at Asian European Fashion Week in Paris, where he was the youngest fashion designer to be awarded this opportunity.

Kosh then went on to sign a contract with them as a spokesperson and was called upon to design the final Miss France evening gown for Miss Grand International 2017 and Miss Grand International France 2018. Kosh hopes to become a well-known celebrity stylist. to be known. around the world, and we’re excited to see how his journey unfolds. Find out what he had to say Happinez!

Hey Kosh! Before getting to the heart of the matter, tell our readers a little about yourself.

Since childhood, I was very excited and curious about this industry and above all I really liked fabrics and colors. After high school I did my graduate studies at the University of Plymouth, UK, majoring in business and event management. While on vacation, I started following my heart and launched my red carpet couture clothing line under the KOSHE brand.

Most of the celebrities, pageant queens and models loved my work and started buying my designs. My first famous actress was Nipunika Hewagamage and that’s one of the reasons I’m here today. I was volunteering backstage at Colombo Fashion Week, basically helping models change and get ready for the show. The atmosphere in this place was wonderful. During one of these days, Adam Flamer-Caldera spotted me and introduced me to his sister Anjuli Flamer-Caldera, who is a good friend of mine. She hired me as a Model Scout / Model Agent for The Agency Sri Lanka.

Working with them was amazing and from that day on I started a new chapter in my fashion journal. I am now COO and proud owner of three successful brands – KOSHE, KALON and KH2. My best friend Manasha and I started styling under the Two Broke Stylists brand. We have styled many big campaigns and big celebrities such as Ms World 2020 – Caroline Jurie, Brett Lee, Nick Saglimbeni (a photographer from the keeping up with the Kardashians) and more.

I was the first Sri Lankan stylist to style ODEL’s main campaign in 2021. And I have also styled many music videos for leading artists in Sri Lanka (such as Yureni Noshika, Nimmi Harasgama, Sachini Ayendra , Dilhani Ekanayaka, etc.). My fashion journey continues!

What prompted you to get into fashion?

My fashion journey started in my family and there is another woman who inspired me with her smile and her outfits – Princess Diana. My style is very different from other designers or fashion figures, maybe I am a little extra but I always manage to do something interesting according to the event and the scene with appropriate creativity and to the need, chic and elegant.

Any funny memories you can share with us?

There are some amazing memorable moments. One would be to launch my brand KOSHE, and also to be spotted by Adam, to win my award, to design for Miss France 2017 and Miss France 2018, to design in Paris at AEFW, to design for many celebrities in Sri Lanka and Paris, Miss France 2017, Miss Queen of Europe 2015, walking the gold carpet of the Hiru Golden Film Awards as a guest with Bollywood celebrities, in partnership with Manasha Silva my business partner as as a stylist and launching my second brand; my exclusive KALON jewelry line, receiving the opportunity to retail in Zudhora Colombo.

A funny memory I remember happened during Colombo Fashion Week 2013 or 2014 – I was a volunteer and my group asked me to go and get some helium balloons from this particular hotel room , then bring them to where we had the store. So I went into the room, got the balloons and came on the stage. There is a small staircase that you have to climb to get to the stage – I didn’t know the other Flamer-Caldera was in this pool and he came out of the pool like a Baywatch actor. I think maybe I was too excited I don’t know but I tripped and fell – the balloons came out of the box and went all over the place but I managed to catch a ball or two !

So, tell us about your process – how do you select looks and know what works and what doesn’t?

The process is different for my clients. It always depends on the needs of the client and the purpose of the outfit. I usually do what seems best to me, something that suits the client and the occasion. The main thing I do is research the current trends and mood, do some sketches, and then my favorite part – fabric hunting. I have my second appointment with my client for a discussion on the final look. I always try to do something new and creative.

What do you think everyone needs in their closet?

A pretty chic and trendy suit. And if it is a Sri Lankan closet, you must have at least wear looks from a Sri Lankan designer clothing brand.

What is your take on the Sri Lankan fashion industry right now, both in terms of designers and models?

It’s better than five years ago. Most seniors help emerging designers and models. We have many boutique brands that are flourishing and doing well, many HMUA (hairdressers and makeup artists), photographers, stylists and videographers are making a name for themselves.

But most foreigners must start to like and appreciate our talent; as Sri Lankans we should be proud of them. Most of the people in Colombo are ashamed to say they are Sri Lankan, and they refuse to call our actors and actresses celebrities or icons, or even watch a Sinhala movie. It is a huge problem in our country.

In addition, some mainstream print media platforms should appreciate and promote suitable local talent. It actually goes to some modeling agencies rather than dropping models from other countries and not giving our talents a chance.

Where would you like to see yourself in the next few years?

The next few years are a difficult thing to answer right now, with the pandemic. But I want to help many local talents to realize their dreams, to guide them and to prepare them. At the moment my main goal is to take The Agency Sri Lanka to the next level. I am slowly working on my ultimate goal. Step by step.

I wouldn’t be here without my parents and family – Arlo and two extremely special people in my life Manasha and Riaan. My close friends – Raffie, Charini, Venuka and Ishi. I am very grateful to the Sri Lanka Agency and to Mr. Dirk and Anjuli, my amazing Roo and Jemi team. And, Yureni for advising me on life and how to grow as a human.