Salma Hayek makes a splash in strapless white dress in breathtaking photoshoot
Hanna Fillingham
Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a strapless white dress, which sparked a backlash from fans of the Frida star.
Salma hayek has an amazing photo portfolio from his many photo shoots over the years, and it’s safe to say her latest comeback pic was a treat with her fans!
On Instagram Sunday, the Frida The actress shared a stunning photo of herself posing in a white dress while lounging on the garden steps.
In the photo, the Hollywood star looked stunning with minimal makeup and her hair was styled with her natural curls.
In the caption, Salma simply wrote: “Sunday vibes.”
Fans were quick to comment on the image, with just one writing: “You are amazing!” while another wrote: “Goddess.” A third added: “Wow gorgeous.”
Many others have posted the fire emoji in the comments section.
Salma Hayek looked amazing in a garden photoshoot
The mother-of-one is currently busy promoting her latest film, The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife, which hits US theaters on June 16.
The star of Mexican origin also has an action-packed role in the upcoming film.
“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too old,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram. “Get ready for this summer when, at 54, I can do some of my best stunts ever.”
Salma is reprising her role as Sonia in the highly anticipated sequel to The bodyguard of the hitman.
The Frida actress is busy promoting her new movie, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.
This isn’t the only movie Salma worked on during the lockdown.
She also starred in Amazon Film happiness, where she plays the role of the mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.
With her career busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed that she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.
She confessed Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.
When Salma is not working she loves spending time with her family
The star kept her fight a secret from her fans, but said that even now, a year later, she still hasn’t fully regained her energy.
When not working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.
The actress is married to French billionaire François Henri-Pinault and the couple share their teenage daughter Valentina, 13.
