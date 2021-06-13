The Roaring Twenties call again for a vision of life after a pandemic | Pennsylvania News

New York history is repeating itself. But do they overlap for decades?

Pandemic as hope grows Decline in the United States And in Europe, the vision of the second roaring twenties, which coincides with the decade after the pandemic of the last century, has swept in. Months of blockade and restrictions on social life have given way to dreams of a new era of frivolity and decadence. To some, it feels like partying.

In many parts of the world, such an idea is unthinkable. Getting caught up in a crisis..The virus Raging in South America..Japan is working A wave of new cases to sanction.. And even where cases are declining and vaccinations are widespread, deep wounds remain after more than a year of death, illness and isolation.

COVID-19 will not go away More contagious Subspecies circulate.. Collective immunity Can be elusive..Long term health effects Stay..There will be There is no Hollywood ending..

Optimistic view

But the coming summer and soaring stock markets raised optimism and fueled new forecasts for the Roaring Twenties. This time Bill Maher offered to do it without the “last depression”. New Yorker Joke about the ban in “Roaring Twenties” Must be “the virtual happy hour commissioned by the company”.

Madison Avenue is hot. Men’s fashion brand Suitsupply is in operation Suggestive advertising campaign Twisted models and slogans: “A new normal is coming”. Summer travel is booming. Summer of love “explosion “Should. Bob is back in fashion..

Is it fair to relate the 20 or so of these twins in the decades immediately following the pandemic? Can the two 20s really roar? We all bought flapper and F dresses. Need to freshen up Scott Fitzgerald?

Some similarities are justified

Said some similarities are legitimate Nicolas christakis, professor and author of sociology and medicine at Yale University “The Apollo Spire: The profound and lasting effect of the coronavirus on our way of life.” After a period of “responding to the clinical, psychological and economic shocks of the virus,” he says, the post-pandemic period will set in by 2023 and will see an increase this summer. “A little party. “

“Of course, when it’s finally over, people will be very relieved. People have been cooperating in one way or another for a very long time. We have people in nightclubs, restaurants, bars, you will see a constant search for social opportunities at sporting events, music concerts and political rallies. You can see sex licenses and loose sex practices. “

Such prophecies have fascinated many who yearn for the legendary liberation of a century ago. It’s what Fitzgerald described as “the most expensive orgy in history.” Other than the 1960s, perhaps less than a decade in the collective imagination, thanks to a new secular popular culture. Speakeasy, Harlem Renaissance, the first ‘Jazz’ talkie singer in 1927. ‘Over time, myths have become more glamorous (see Baz Luhrmann,’ Gatsby ‘, 2013).

The 1920s portrait holds true, but it is primarily aimed at wealthy white Americans.

Punishment for farmers

The last decade has been punished by farmers. For the first time, more people lived in the city. The membership of the Ku Klux Klan skyrocketed for African Americans, immigrants, Jews, Catholics, who did not meet the definition of “true American”. In 1921, one of the worst cases of racial violence occurred Tulsa Race Massacre. Three years later, the Immigration Act of 1924 restricted immigration from Asia and Eastern Europe.

In short, the 1920s weren’t all they put down.

“We are joking in America today and have prosperity and depression,” wrote author and civil rights activist WEB Du Bois in 1926.

Today, it’s not hard to see many of the same threads, such as racial injustice, economic inequality, and technological change in seizures. Warren G. Harding’s 1921 campaign slogan – “Back to Normal” – is very familiar and appealing even to those who had it in “New Normal”.

Of course, Wall Street forecasts vary. United Nations last month Global economic forecast rises to 5.4% growth in 2021.. While many analysts predict the pace to pick up in the months and years to come, Avon Hurst partner and head of global political strategy Tina Fordham said during the post-lockdown period: “Gatsby the magnificent” Only a few people.

“For many it is perhaps more similar “Angry grapes”, Unless action is taken to address the accelerating inequality and social safety net gap during the pandemic, ”Fordham concludes.

Bad association

Is it correct to relate the flu of the 1920s and 1918? To John M. Barry, the author of the definition of history “Great flu” It is a false association. The so-called Spanish flu was much more toxic and deadly. She killed more than 50 million and approximately 675,000 Americans worldwide more than 10 times the casualties of WWI in the United States

“People seem to think we jumped in the roaring twenties,” Barry said. “But we first lived through 1919. It was one of the most chaotic and violent years in American history. Then we were hit by a severe recession in 1920 and 1921. I hope the consequences of this period will be completely different. “

People also experienced the 1918 flu differently. After that, the blockage did not last more than a few weeks. The rapid rise in society that continued into the 1920s? Most historians attribute it to the post-war period.

“In the Roaring Twenties, it was a lost generation,” said Barry, who is writing a book on the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was a feeling of fatalism, boredom and disillusionment with the world which I think is more closely related to the war.”

Lucy Moore, author “Anything: Biography of the Roaring Twenties” Both World War I and the 1918 flu are linked in that they punished young Americans. Moore says the 1920s were driven by disillusioned and liberated youth.

“Young people have made many sacrifices on behalf of older generations during this pandemic,” Moore said. “I had this feeling after the war and after the Spanish flu. The war was sent to death by an older generation who learned to trust the very young, but then felt very disappointed. “

It is important to note if the same reaction will occur in the aftermath of this pandemic. Cristakis warns that the crisis is not yet over.

“I don’t want to sting the ball at the 5-yard line,” he said.

But throughout history, Cristakis has seen patterns common to long-term disasters. The plague is followed by a period of prosperity. After the Black Death, feudal erosion occurred.

“The Roaring Twenties are just a metaphor,” Christakis said. “People will naturally feel relieved when this time of loss is behind us, as sadness runs through the streets during the time of plague.”