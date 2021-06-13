Top international fashion news of the week | 06.13.21





The Yeezy GAP collaboration is finally here, Frances Patiky Stein is deceased and Pucci has teamed up with Supreme for a new exclusive collaboration with a capsule collection. Stay up to date with the latest international fashion news this week. The collaboration with Pucci and Supreme is finally revealed Emilio Pucci and Supreme join forces for an exclusive collection. The “groovy” capsule features a mix of sporty outfits, bold colors and iconic Pucci swirls. Following the collection between Louis Vuitton and Supreme in 2018, this new association seems to fit well. From twill and sports jackets, soccer jerseys and pants, there are also accessories and a Zippo lighter in the collection. The patterns are reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s, arguably Emilio Pucci’s most iconic era. Some of the key designs in the Supreme collaboration include Fantastia from 1970 and Tulipani from 1965. In recent years, Pucci has needed a modern overhaul, and the new collaboration with Supreme is sure to rocket the brand to the next level. ‘a new audience. The eagerly awaited Yeezy and Gap collection unveiled After GAP and Yeezy confirmed their partnership in 2020, the pair dropped the first item in the expected collection. The item in question is a “round jacket” – a semi-puffer jacket in a metallic blue constructed from recycled nylon. As part of the launch, GAP removed all of its Instagram jars except for a single image of the jacket. While streetwear style is a staple of Kanye’s Yeezy, his usual palette includes neutral tones. However, this launch and the leaked images of the collaboration feature vivid shades like blue, red, and orange. Commenting on the last lunch, GAP CEO Sonia Sygnal said: “What I can tell you is that creativity is through the roof, spilling over to the brand and inspiring our teams more broadly. The collection is available for purchase online in the United States only. Former Chanel designer Frances Patiky Stein has died Frances Patiky Stein, former accessories designer at Chanel, died of lung cancer. She has worked alongside icons such as Halston, Chanel and Calvin Klein and for publications ranging from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar throughout her career. She chose Beverly Johnson for the cover of Vogue in August 1974, making her the first African-American woman to make the cover of the magazine. Stein is known for her accessories for Chanel, which she has owned for decades. In response to her passing, Chanel representatives said she was “really responsible for Chanel accessories from the early 1980s to the early 2000s. Chanel paid tribute to her and mourns her family and loved ones. “ Fosun Fashion Group acquires Sergio Rossi Fosun Fashion Group (FFG) acquires Sergio Rossi. The Italian shoe designer will join Wolford, Lanvin and St John, all tucked into the luxury fashion group. FFG plans to expand the brand’s presence throughout Asia, and China in particular. “The world of Sergio Rossi is a place where magic and reality meet to create handmade shoes for sophisticated, intelligent and effortlessly chic women,” said Joann Cheng, President of FFG. “We are excited about Sergio Rossi’s future growth prospects, supported by the new collections to be unveiled, the rapidly growing market our brand is addressing and FFG as a new partner to support us on this exciting journey”, said Riccardo Scuitto, CEO of Sergio Rossi. Ferrari presents an RTW line Ferrari is expanding its reach into the fashion world. The luxury car brand is launching its first RTW collection for women, men and children – the fashion show kicks off on June 13. The breakthrough in the lifestyle category is part of a new strategy to expand the brand’s reach and audience – the company estimates it could account for 10% of its profits over the next decade. Ferrari will launch its first collection through six drops, comprising sneakers, leather goods and outerwear. Items will be available for purchase online and in store starting June 14.







