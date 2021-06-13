Sanjana Sanghi sports a candy look, a sleeping figure in tropical loungewear





Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and working from home became a way of life from 2020, loungewear has become lockdown fashion and even post-fashion. pandemic sees shirts replaced with oversized boyfriend tees while pajamas are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world and tapping into the trend of trendy loungewear amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Sanjana Sanghi rocked a classic sleep figure in loungewear in pastel and tropical colors this weekend. It’s a lazy Sunday morning and the Dil Bechara star sums up our sweet summer mood perfectly by adding to the rising fashion trend of interlocking in a cozy, soft and cozy tropical loungewear outfit with pastel hued stripes that can never go wrong. Wearing a candy look during her daytime salon routine in the Tropical Punch notched collar pajama set, Sanjana was seen bringing summer into her wardrobe with hues of orange, d pineapple, dragon fruit and kiwi fruit that are sure to brighten up your sleep or living room wardrobes. The loungewear set consisted of a fitted shirt with a lapel, horizontal and vertical stripes, a chest pocket and solid color drawstrings. Inspired by a classic Tropical Punch cocktail, the coordinated set is the perfect companion this season thanks to its relaxed fit with matching pajamas. Made from 100% pure cotton, the shirt featured a collar, long sleeves with lace trim and contrasting drawstrings while the pants featured a drawstring at the waist. Leaving her silky tresses open over her shoulders, Sanjana pulled them back with a mustard headband and amplified the glamor quotient with rosy makeup that included a touch of luscious pink lip gloss. The pajama set is attributed to the bespoke lifestyle sleepwear brand, Dandelion, which boasts completely handmade, all-cotton, personal-style sleepwear that is as comfortable to sleep as it is beautiful. to get up with. The Tropical Punch Women’s Notch Collar Pajama Set Sanjana originally donned costs 3950 on their designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi Pajama Set from Dandelion (dandeliondreams.co)

Loungewear and athletic wear are quickly gaining the upper hand over street looks with their eccentricity, whether it's stylish pajamas, mesh sports bras or kitsch print sweatpants. With lockdown still stepped up in several places, the loungewear trend is going round the world and style curators have already gone out of their way to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.







