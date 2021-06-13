8 beauty products Louis Pisano swears by

Welcome to I Swear By This, an interview series where we chat with our favorite fashion and beauty insiders about the beauty products they use to the last drop. This week we asked the writer and activist Louis pisano share their selections.

Writer and activist Louis pisanoThe beauty’s relationship started off a bit rough. “I had a really big acne problem,” he told me on Zoom. “Cystic acne, to be precise. I remember being taken out of school by my mom once a week to go to a dermatologist.” Pisano also spent part of her childhood in Japan, where beauty ideals included very pale and white skin. “I wasn’t in any kind of environment where I felt pretty or smart,” Pisano explains.

Looking at Pisano now, it’s hard to believe he ever felt insecure. He attributes his jump of confidence to his enthusiasm for fashion (“My skin might be messy, but my look is perfect, they can’t come for an outfit.”) And a move from Italy to Paris, where he found people to be more tolerant. “For once in my life, I felt like I wasn’t being constantly criticized or belittled,” he says. “I surrounded myself with people who really supported me and who I am. I started to feel accepted for the first time in my life.”

As he became more comfortable in his own skin, Pisano’s relationship with the beauty improved. Below, he details all of her skincare, hair care, and makeup essentials that not only help her look good, they make him feel good, too. Read on for the ultra-hydrating hand cream that wicks away the ash, the foundation that will last overnight, and the retinol which is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

2% BHA skin perfecting liquid exfoliant “Look, I’m under a lot of stress, I argue with a lot of people on the internet. I was involved in three days of internet mess, looked at myself in the mirror and said absolutely no. retinol. “Obviously stress isn’t the best thing for your skin, so I’m always on the lookout for products that will help lessen the effects. [beauty influencer] He and Sean Garrette have published articles on these Paula’s Choice products. I’m still not very good at skincare, but when I find products that work from people I respect, I stick with them. The texture of my skin is a little rough, in addition Paula Choice 20% Niacinamide Clinical Treatment, both helped slowly smooth out those bumpy areas and minimize the appearance of my pores. “ Paula’s choice

Ceramic slip cleaner “I had been using the same cleanser since I was a kid, and wanted to switch to something a little more grown-up. That takes everything away because I don’t like to do all that double-cleansing stuff. I just put it on. my face, rinse, and it all comes off. “ Sunday Riley

Luna Retinol Night Oil “I was using another retinol product, but it was a bit extreme for my skin. I don’t know, I could just feel something weird happen on my skin after I put it on my face. found this one from Sunday Riley it’s not too intense, and I feel so relaxed after dabbing it. It smells so good, it looks like incense. It’s very calming and soothing to me . “ Sunday Riley

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Long-Lasting Foundation “This foundation really makes me look radiant. It’s been tried and tested, it will last until those very late nights when I go out, then I go to an after-party, come home to 9 am, then I have to hop on a Zoom call. I still look fine, even though I’ve been up all night. “ Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Herbalist Hand Cream “My friends would probably say my biggest problem is the burn, but I just feel like my skin is drying out really, really fast. So I started using this cream, I use it on my hands, my elbows, everywhere. It’s thick in the best possible way and keeps me from turning ashy in the middle of the day. “ Björk & Berries