Women’s track and field places seventh at NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. The Texas women’s track and field team tied for seventh place at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, scoring 28 points as a team at historic Hayward Field. This is the best result and score for UT women since fourth place and a 36-point effort in 2016.

The Longhorns opened the day impressively on the track, scoring four points in the 4×100-meter relay. Texas have missed the same foursome they have repeatedly this season, with Chanel Brissett starting, followed by Kevona Davis and Rhasidat Adeleke , and Kynnedy Flannel the anchoring of the group. They tied for a time of 43.20 for the 14th fastest time in school history en route to fifth place as a scorer.

Davis returned to the track later to score a point as an individual. She did so with an eighth place in the 200-meter sprint, with a personal best 22.78. This time leaves her just off the list of Texas’ top 10 artists in the event.

Stacey Ann Williams added three more points in the 400-meter final, clocking 51.34 in the quarter-mile race. Williams also helped the Longhorns score their last four points in the sprint action, as she anchored the team’s 4×400-meter relay team in the final event of the competition. This group, composed of Serenity Douglas , Kennedy Simon , Adeleke and Williams, finished in 3: 26.72. Their time is the eighth fastest in the UT record and the best of the season in the event.

In the women’s heptathlon, Kristine blazevica scored six points for the Texas team with a third place finish. Blazevica scored 5,984 points in the heptathlon, the best performance of his young college career and the third best ever by a Longhorn.

The Latvian international started day two of the heptathlon on Saturday with a strong performance in the long jump, rising to 6.08m / 19-11.5 to score 874 points. She added another 695 points with a big javelin throw of 41.46m / 136-0. Her early morning performances propelled her to fourth before the 800-meter race, where she ran the two-lap race in 2: 13.51 to complete the seven-event competition. His time in the 800-meter race scored 914 points and secured Blazevica’s first effort at the NCAA outdoor championships.

She opened the competition on Friday scoring 987 points with a time of 13.94 in the 100-meter hurdles before her personal best scores in the high jump and shot put. Blazevica first crossed the high jump bar at 1.75m / 5-8.75 to register 916 points, then threw the three longest throws of his career in the shot put. His best score of 13.21m / 43-4.25 scored 741 points. In the 200 meters, the last event of the day, she clocked a time of 25.33 against a headwind and scored 857 points.

Tara Davis provided the remaining 10 points of Texas’ 28-point outing with a long jump victory on Thursday. The Agoura Hills, Calif. Native overcame her toughest test of the outdoor season to win her second NCAA title. She edged Georgian Jasmine Moore at the start of the fifth round, where Davis jumped her winning mark of 6.70m / 21-11.75. Davis maintained his lead and won the title despite an improvement in the fifth round to 6.65m / 21-10 for Moore and a 6.68m / 21-11 jump from Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M in the sixth and final round. .

Davis’ victory marked the ninth time a Texas woman or relay team has swept the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles in an event. Destinee Hooker was the last to do so, winning the NCAA high jump titles in 2009. The triumphant performance also crowns a historic season for Davis, as she concludes the campaign with 12 of the 20 longest jumps in the open. tune in school history, and four of the six longest in college history. Her 2021 campaign saw her break college indoor and outdoor long jump records, making it to the NCAA Indoor Championships (6.93m / 22-9) and Texas Relays (7.14 m / 23-5.25).

In his Thursday streak, Davis recorded four of Texas’ 20 best jumps on the record. She flew a winning height of 6.70 m / 21-11.75 (T-No. 9), 6.69 m / 21-11.5 (No. 11), 6.52 m / 21-4, 75 (No. 17) and 6.51 m / 21-4.24 (No. 18).

This year marks the first time since 2006 that the Texas men and women have placed in the top seven at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

