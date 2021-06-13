Formal dress, small discussion marked the first days of school





Students had to be of good origin to survive their schooling at the start of free public education, which began in Fort Collins at the turn of the 20th century. On the one hand, the days were long from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or even later. Classrooms were far from the comfortable rooms that students enjoy in schools today. Schools were built not for the convenience of the students, but with the construction knowledge available at the time. Large brick structures, usually two stories high, had high ceilings; tall narrow windows; and an exit door. The lighting came from the sun and one or two unshaded wall sconces. The desks, bulky wooden pieces still in use when this author attended school, were made of wood, with an ornate metal seat attached. They opened up into a small storage space below. 19th century dress was formal. The girls wore dresses with a stand-up collar, ankle-length, long sleeves and cinched waist; the boys wore collared and tie shirts under a formal jacket and belted dress pants. The behavior was therefore decent. Recreation and outdoor games were in the future. A photograph taken at Franklin School during this time shows students seated at their desks. Strong sunlight, unhindered by a blind, shines through a window. Books are placed on the desks, some open. Obviously, this is a business to be seriously engaged in. Given the environment and culture, the school day could not be comfortable for either the students or the teachers. Education at that time consisted mainly of lectures; students were not encouraged to ask questions or engage in discussions. The books belonged to the school and therefore could not be corrected. The students in the photo, the majority of whom are women, seem to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of their teacher. Secondary school was optional; students were only required by the school district to complete eighth grade. This could explain the preponderance of girls in the classes; boys were often needed to work on farms, and higher education was considered unnecessary to be a farmer. On the contrary, the heirs of the farm had to know how to manage it. Unlike today, few high school students went to college, and there was no expectation to do so. Even if it doesn’t seem the case in light of today’s tuition fees, the university was expensive. Even though they lived at home like the locals did, students had to pay tuition, buy books, and pay fees. Scholarships were scarce. More than a few students went to college part-time and worked part-time to pay for their education. Once obtained, degrees open the doors to professions, well-paying jobs and social status. Few female graduates have embarked on long-term careers; most of them got married and became housewives. However, there were enough careers to establish the value of getting a degree, which could have made their uncomfortable days in a classroom a bit more tolerable. Contact historian Barbara Fleming at [email protected]

