Malaika Arora in off shoulder mini dress gives summer fashion tips, see pics

Malaika Arora was pictured outside her sister Amrita Aroras’ home today in Mumbai. The star, known for her impeccable sartorial choices, looked stunning in an all-white ensemble. She was perfectly dressed for the time, and we’re definitely taking notes on the diva’s summer fashion.

For her visit, Malaika Arora opted for a white mini dress. The outfit featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with gathered details. The set had an airy silhouette and long balloon-style sleeves, making it a perfect choice for the summer. The high-low hem of the dress added a trendy touch to the Malaikas look.



Malaika Arora at Amrita Aroras. (Varinder Chawla)





The 47-year-old star teamed her all-white ensemble with a printed black face mask. She also wore a brown clutch with her outfit. To add a pop of color to her simple yet chic ensemble, Malaika wore a pair of green colored floral print mules.

Malaika left her silky locks open in a middle parting with the comfy outfit. She styled them in soft waves. For accessories, she just opted for a minimalist gold jewel. To enhance her look, she opted for pink makeup and looked fresh.



Malaika Arora at Amrita Aroras. (Varinder Chawla)





Besides giving her followers fashion goals, Malaika Arora also motivates them with her fitness videos. The diva swears by yoga for her fit lifestyle and envious frame. Recently, Malaika shared a video urging her followers to stretch their bodies whenever they have the time. To do so, she posted a video in which she and her friend Sarvesh Shashi did stretching poses while sitting inside an airline. Yes, you read that right.

Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you take a 5 minute break from work, stretch while traveling Stretch whenever you get the chance, but #StartTohKaro, Malaika captioned the post.

On the job front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on Best dancer in India with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur in the absence of Shilpa Shetty.

