The numbers behind Phil Foden’s exceptional season for City





We are leading the rule on a magnificent and memorable campaign for Phil Foden who saw the City attacking midfielder crowned both the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Season.

Men’s team The numbers behind Ruben Dias’ exceptional first season

After reclaiming our fifth Premier League title, retaining the Carabao Cup for a fourth consecutive year and reaching our first Champions League final, it’s fair to say that the 2020/21 campaign will be remembered for a long time by City. And one of the key cornerstones to help secure these stunning achievements has been Foden’s compelling contribution. A proud product of City’s famous academy, the Stockport-born youngster has enjoyed his most memorable season at the club to date, with his vision, pace of work, goals and overall application merging for superb effect. Foden is also a key part of Gareth Southgates England’s squad, which is kicking off their campaign for the 2020 European Championship finals this afternoon with a much-anticipated meeting at Wembley against World Cup finalist Croatia. CITY + | SIGN UP TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Here we take a look at some of the most striking stats from Fodens ‘magnificent campaign and the key role he played in helping Pep Guardiolas’ side reclaim the Premier League crown and keep the Carabao Cup so memorable. . THE PRICES Fodens’ remarkable impact has been rightly recognized by two prestigious high profile individual awards which have only strengthened the growing 21 year old trophy firm. Men’s team Raheem Sterling receives MBE on Queen’s birthday

The crucial impact and influence of City’s youngsters on a magnificent season for the Club was officially recognized by his peers last weekend when Foden was voted PFA Young Player of the Year. It is a cherished reward for players, as it carries the resounding approval of their professional colleagues. The PFA Young Player of the Year honor capped a memorable weekend for the City star, just over 24 hours on Foden was also voted Premier League Young Player of the Season. SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY PODCAST It scored a notable and prestigious double and was only the recognition of a superb season. STANDARD OBJECTIVE There are, of course, many remarkable qualities in Fodens’ individual play, but his growth and development can perhaps be best measured by his important focus throughout the 2020/21 campaign. A fluid and graceful footballer, Foden crucially marries these superb qualities with a devastating end product. An extremely impressive nine goals in the Citys league season marked Phils’ highest return to the Premier League to date. Men’s team Euro 2020: Kick-off dates and times for City players

And Foden topped that tally with seven more strikes during our Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns. A staple in City’s attack arsenal, he also brought in many spectacular strikes along the way. Meanwhile, his technical versatility was also demonstrated by the fact that four league goals came with his right foot and five with his left. 50 UP Foden’s impact was further accentuated by the fact that he referred to 50 total appearances in all competitions for City. DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY APP As well as having scored 28 Premier League games in total, Foden has been involved either as a starting or on the bench in City’s 13 Champions League appearances. During that time, he’s featured in five of our FA Cup games and made four appearances in our successful Carabao Cup defense. In total, Phil racked up 3,374 minutes – yet another hugely impressive stat in a season like no other. Men’s team Your city guide for the 2021/22 Premier League season

BIG GAME HUNTER During a relentless campaign, City did not miss huge high pressure matches to navigate. And it was striking how the higher the stakes, the more Foden seemed to prosper. Arguably big game hunger has never been so obvious our magnificent 4-1 league triumph in Liverpool at the start of February. Anfield had proven to be an unfortunate hunting ground for the club for many seasons, with City last tasting it in 2003 ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. But Pep Guardiolas more than exorcised these demons with a haunting display in early February. And Foden was at the heart of a sensational performance from City, crowning a memorable man-of-the-match contribution with a fabulous second-half finish to seal what was a win for the ages. Phil also thrived in the pressure cooker environment of our Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund. Not content with scoring a later vital winner at the Etihad to ensure a 2-1 triumph in the first leg, Foden then again showed strengths in the decisive second leg at the Westfalenstadion. Men’s team Mahrez on target as Algeria extends unbeaten run

Foden capped another wonderful performance by sending a second-half winner home to seal our place in the semi-finals, sparking scenes of unbridled glee among the players and staff. SILK AND STEEL As is the mark of any great player, Foden has once again demonstrated his desire and commitment to dig in and do the big things to help clubs in their quest for success. One of the eye-catching features of City’s success this quarter has been our collective desire and effort and this was personified in Fodens’ commitment to the cause. Foden married his artistic talent and sublime creativity with remarkable defensive duties. His 22 tackles, 12 blocked shots, 11 interceptions, as well as 10 clearances, offer a compelling indicator of Fodens’ admirable work ethic. Add to that a tally of 72 salvages, 16 air battles won and 110 duels won and it further illustrates how Foden rolls up his sleeves in the heat of the moment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos