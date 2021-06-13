Connect with us

Imogen Thomas shows off her perfect figure in a bodycon mini dress as she goes to dinner

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

She made the most of the easing of the lockdown.

And Imogen Thomas looked amazing as she went to dinner with friends in Notting Hill, London on Saturday.

The reality TV star, 38, showcased her toned physique on the outing as she donned a bodycon mini dress with a multi-colored print.

Looks great: Imogen Thomas looked amazing as she dined with friends in Notting Hill, London on Saturday

Imogen added height to her figure with a pair of beige heels while completing her outfit with a matching handbag.

The Big Brother star styled her brunette locks into a bun while she also wore a pair of sunglasses.

Striking a pose on her way to her friends’ house, Imogen completed her look of the day with a pair of gold earrings and a matching necklace.

Imogen, who now describes herself as an “investor and content creator,” is the mother of daughters Ariana and Siera whom she shares with her partner Adam Horsley.

The outing came after Imogen paid tribute to her late friend Nikki Grahame, saying she “made her laugh until the end” and that “not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of her “in a new post.

Nikki was found dead on April 10 in her London home, a day after being released from Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester after a three-week stay to treat her for anorexia.

Imogen – who met the reality icon on Big Brother in 2006 – shared their fondest memories together in a poignant post last month.

Family: Imogen, who now describes herself as an “investor and content creator”, is the mother of daughters Ariana and Siera whom she shares with her partner Adam Horsley.

Taking inspiration from her Instagram story, Imogen responded to a fan’s question during a Q&A that read, “Nikki’s favorite memory from BB 2006? You and her got along really well from the start.”

Imogen responded by saying, ‘Omg I have so many. But during the time of the house, she was the star. We got along wonderfully, we both supported each other. Love all of her liners, she always made me laugh until the end.

“God I miss her so much. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her. Miss our daily conversations. But I am reassured to know that she is at peace now with an espresso martini in hand. RIP my beautiful girl. ‘

For help and support regarding eating disorders, contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or visit www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.

