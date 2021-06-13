Former Belmont footballers dressed and blessed

Hussle, who also had African roots, his father was from Eritrea was deeply admired not only for his music, but also for his consideration of the needs of the community, be it schools, disadvantaged neighborhoods. or trying to tackle gang violence, and for his inspiring vision.

Sadly, two years ago he was murdered in the parking lot of the clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles. Her passing drew tributes from NBA and NFL athletes, as well as the likes of John Legend, Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce and Barack and Michelle Obama. His funeral procession through South Los Angeles stretched 25 miles in length, passing through streets lined with people mourning him.

The city renamed the intersection with its store: Ermias Nipsey Hussle Ashgedom Square.

Mustafa recounted how Hussle talked about starting his own store and said, basically, if I can do it, you can do it.

Although Mustafa has said he and Herbert take this to heart when considering their own business, the possibility would have seemed far-fetched to him in the past.

When he was 12, his family fled the civil war in Libya and moved for a few months to Sudan where his parents were from, then to a refugee camp in Egypt for 18 months. They eventually arrived in the United States in the Tampa area and after two years traveled to Dayton where her mother had parents.

He ended up in Belmont, an international student tycoon due to the ESL (English as a Second Language) study program. After a while he turned to the football team, where Herbert had become the captain of the United Nations as a team.

The list included students from 18 nations and four continents. There were mostly boys, a few girls, Christians, Muslims, black, brown and white children.

The whole football team, we were really cool on and off the pitch, said Herbert. We were friends. The soccer ball brings everyone together.

They were coached by Julie Raiff, a former University of Dayton athlete, who wasn’t your typical clipboard and whistle leader type.

She fed her players, protected them, pushed them and scolded them if needed.

She was awesome, Herbert said. She believed a lot in the United States.

Mustafa Ibrahim (left) and Herbert Chongwain (right) former Belmont High football teammates – in the 48th Clothing Store they opened two months ago at Northwest Plaza. Tom Archdeacon / STAFF

While she showed her players respect, kindness and love as they went through their early years in America, Raiff, who now teaches special education classes and coaches tennis at Northridge, has admitted that they were guiding her as well.

Honestly to God, one of the best lessons I have ever received in my life has been to have the opportunity to train them, she said Friday night. They taught me a lot.

In turn, she said that she told them that football would help them in their life to come:

We have always said that these are skills, traits, and characteristics that you can use throughout your life.

And I think Herbert and Mustafa are showing it now. They had success on the football field and now they are working hard to be successful as Americans. I’m so proud of them and love them and couldn’t be happier for them both.

Work hard

Growing up in Africa, they both had fantastic views of America.

Mustafa said his take on America came from the movies, WWE, and rappers like Lil Wayne.

It was the same with Herbert: America was the ultimate dream for me at the time, but when I was a kid I was a little naive about everything that was going on in the United States. I thought when you come here you drive limos and Lamborghinis and it’s all free.

He laughed and shook his head at those wacky little boyish dreams:

Nothing free. Here it is really about working hard and not giving up.

At first, however, it was sometimes easier said than done.

When I got here I was super nervous, said Herbert. I didn’t know what to expect. I entered without knowing anything. It was almost like starting life all over again, starting from scratch. Everything was different: the weather, the food, the language, the clothes, the way of life.

He said his best compass was his parents:

I have great parents. They always made sure when I was misled that they got me back on the right path.

Mustafa said his parents kept nudging him: they still want me to go to college.

Mustafa Ibrahim in the 48th clothing store he and former Belmont High teammate Herbert Chongwain opened two months ago in Northwest Plaza on Siebenthaler Avenue. Tom Archdeacon / STAFF

Raiff congratulated the parents of several of his former players:

Many were people who came to this country when their own country was in distress, when it was not sure. With some of their families, their fathers lost some great jobs and they came here and worked as janitors to provide for everyone. This is where the children learned to work hard.

Herbert, who is 22, and Mustafa, who is 23, certainly had to work to make their dream come true.

We thought about this in high school, but when we graduated we weren’t having the best life and we didn’t have the best money, Herbert said. We both tried to find ways to make money and be better people.

For a time, both took classes at Sinclair and worked at the Mahle factory on Webster Street.

As Herbert moved on to other factory and warehouse jobs, Mustafa said: I started flipping cars, selling Kia Optimas and Subarus and cars like that. And I saved my money because we always had a plan to start a business or something.

Both were interested in clothes.

One of the things I loved, Mustafa always knew how to dress. And then about three years ago I sat down and designed my first clothes.

Soon he developed his own Chongwain clothing brand, which he describes as luxury loungewear and casual wear, most of which until now were designed for winter. (For a better idea, go to www.chongwain.com).

Herbert Chongwain models one of the winter jackets he designed in his Chongwain collection. Tom Archdeacon / STAFF

At first I thought: What if we make our own clothes and sell them? Herbert said. But then Mustafa got the idea that it would be easier to have a store and retail clothes.

Mustafa said he was then guided by Hussle, who had found innovative ways to market and distribute his mixtapes, as well as start his own clothing business.

In one of the interviews Mustafa heard, the rapper spoke about a book that had become for him a sort of Contagious bible: Why Things Catch On by Jonah Berger.

I ordered it and it came to my house and I read it, Mustafa said. It taught you to be a different businessman and it made it easier for me. It helped me see it differently.

While Herbert has a knack for designing clothes, Mustafa has shown an ability to conceptualize his clothing store.

He read the book, not me, said Herbert. In my head, it would just be a store with clothes. I never thought of the drawings. Mustafas’ ideas surprised me. He said it will be here and it will be there. He imagined everything.

The couple eventually found vendors who would sell to them and they visited other stores to see how they were doing business.

Mustafa thought they should pay homage to Hussle and they asked Lycia Cromer, a Miami Valley School graduate and Cincinnati Art Academy student, to make the beautiful mural that fills one wall in their store.

And they also printed one of Hussles’ inspirational thoughts all over their front counter.

But then came the real challenge.

The need to find a name for the store.

48th Clothing

Herbert and I were driving, trying to think of a store name, Mustafa said. On the first day, we couldn’t find anything. Then the second day nothing.

He said that’s when Herbert called his older sister, Christelle.

He told her the problem we had and she asked him: How long have you been thinking? He said, since yesterday. It’s been 48 hours and we haven’t found anything.

And she said, that’s it! Just call it 48.

This is how 48th Clothing was born.

The inauguration took place on April 24. They started out with limited stock and continued to grow until their store was now stocked with several popular brands.

Soon a lot of shoes too, Herbert said.

One of Nipsey Hussle’s inspirational sayings is prominently displayed on the counter of the stylish 48th clothing store at Northwest Plaza. Tom Archdeacon / STAFF

The store is open seven days a week (11am to 9pm daily; Sunday noon to 6pm) but it’s just the two of them so they work long hours.

Nothing is easy, said Herbert. We’ve had sleepless nights and stressful days, but realized that the only time you lose is if you quit altogether.

You just have to understand that there will be ups and downs. Sometimes you have a bad day, but it’s not a bad deal.

We went into this with a lot of faith and we were putting all our efforts into it. You have to treat him like a baby, grow him and guide him and it will pay off in the end.

In fact, this is just the starting point for us. Develop our company and our brand (Chongwain) well and use it well for good.

Mustafa agreed: we want to give back. We want to help as many people as possible, especially the people where we come from. We also want to give back to Belmont.

And there’s a girl with a store two doors down from us here. We talked to her about giving back to the community as a back to school campaign.

As Herbert said: It’s not just about giving someone a free shirt when they come in. We want to make a difference in this community. We have been blessed.

Being 22 and 23 and doing what I used to do is such a blessing. We want to share it.

He may not have read the book, but he receives this message from Hussle boldly written on the counter:

The game will test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you. It’s in you. And what’s in you. They can never take away (that).