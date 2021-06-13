Princess Sofia’s gorgeous wedding dress had major Kate Middleton vibes



















June 13, 2021



Rachel avery Princess Sofia married Prince Carl Philip on June 13, 2015, and the royal bride channeled the Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day with a beautiful dress

As prince carl philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, take a look at the stunning photographs and see photos of Sofia Kate Middleton– esque dress with trendy lace sleeves. The royal couple exchanged wedding vows at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm on June 13, 2015, where Sofia wore a wedding dress made by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. The design featured a modest V-neckline with scalloped lace edges, a flattering A-line skirt and, of course, those sophisticated sleeves. While Kate’s lace sleeves are now considered iconic, royal brides have worn dresses with sleeves for many years due to the modesty required at a church wedding. Loading the player … WATCH: Most Expensive Royal Weddings Revealed Princess Sofia’s accessories were also suitably majestic, as she wore a loose bridal veil, an emerald tiara, and delicate diamond earrings. She was also hugging a beautiful bouquet of peach-colored roses. Princess Sofia was breathtaking The lovebirds were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world. After their moving ceremony, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, accompanied by dinner and dancing that continued into the night. SEE: The love story of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in photos WOW: Most Expensive Royal Engagement Rings Revealed in Order of Price The couple had a traditional ceremony in Sweden On the occasion of their five years of existence, the couple took to Instagram to share unseen photographs and they wrote: “Sometimes each person makes a decisive choice; a choice which determines their future and which concerns who. we are and above all, who we want to be. And often it takes courage. The courage not to choose the easy way just because it is easy, without courage to stay on the hard road because it is right. “ The royals enjoyed a reception with friends and family Prince Carl Philip’s marriage proposal came as a total surprise to Sofia. The then 35-year-old asked the question in the morning – something of a shock to Sofia as she said she was usually the first to wake up. Speaking of the proposal later, he showed that even princes have butterflies when they propose. “I was nervous,” the prince said of the proposal. “I woke up several times the night before, I don’t know if Sofia noticed it. I wanted it to be a surprise.” Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







