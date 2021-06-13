STATE FIELDS: Malakoff beats London in fashion | Sports

ROCK ROCK Enter it.

The No.3-seeded Malakoff Tigers won the Class 3A State Baseball Championship as senior Jack Davis was hit with a pitch late in the seventh inning for the 8-7 victory.

I can’t even believe it, said Cole Gaddis, a clerk at the University of the Incarnate Word. It’s crazy and we lost three in the last set and the guys came back and won. It’s amazing and I can’t even describe it.

Malakoff (38-7) trailed 7-4 at the end of the seventh against the Corpus Christi London Pirates (33-6-1) and did all his damage with two strikeouts in the inning.

Riggin Smith reached on a mistake, Erik Waldo was hit by a pitch and Wes Hustead reached on a mistake to load the goals.

After a strikeout, senior Bryson Adair chose to lead to Smith, Gaddis walked to send Waldo and Brandon Nations was hit with a pitch to bring Hustead to tie the game at 7.

It’s nothing new to us, Gaddis said of the three-point deficit. We did it in the fourth round against Woodville and we lost two points and won in the last set. We knew we had a chance and we had to do it. I felt good then.

John Adair said the momentum changed early in the seventh.

I felt like I had a runner. I felt like it could happen, man, the coach said. No doubt about it, it happened and we never stopped and when BZ (Bryson) got the hang of it, it was even more like that. I knew it was going to happen.

On a 2-0 count, Davis was hit in the shoulder by a pitch as Adair scored for the 8-7 victory and the first state baseball title in Henderson County history.

That says a lot about those guys out there who wear the Tigers on their chest, John Adair said as he grew emotional. I am super proud and Carpe Diem.

Adair was named MVP as a 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was also the game-winning pitcher in relief as he completed two and two-thirds of innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

It was the second contest in a row where Malakoff won a fashionable match. The state’s semi-final victory over Gunter was all the rage on a Nations brace.

In both games at Dell Diamond, Nations went 4-5 with three doubles, five walks, six RBI, one homerun and one run.

It describes and defines our team. It’s us and it wouldn’t be a better ending than doing it that way, John Adair said. If we walked in and made a 10 point rule or something, that makes it a little more special. Our guys adore and adore each other. They come in and fight and fight and that made him really special.

Of the four trips to the state title game, this is John Adairs’ first title. It is also the last time he will participate in the state tournament after retiring with the state title in hand.

How else would you like to end? said John Adair. It’s definitely time for me to hang it up and go out and go in the sunset brother. I don’t worry about the inheritance. I think it will help carry on the tradition and keep it going. We kept it moving and built something. I can’t wait to see these guys go and keep growing.

Gaddis said winning the state title was a dream come true. He hopes the underclassmen continue the hard work.

We finally made it and I can’t even explain it. It’s crazy right now, Gaddis said. I hope they continue and that’s what Coach Adair has come here to do to create a tradition.

London opened the scoring early in the first as Mason Arispe hit a triple starter Riggin Smith. Kade Budd then hit an outfielder pick as Gaddis threw at Davis at home to take out Arispe.

Later in the set, Kade Budd scored on a mistake by the center fielder for the 1-0 lead.

Malakoff then responded in the lower half of the inning as Alan Benhardt scored a single, followed by a double from Bryson Adair. Gaddis then struck in a sacrifice fly and Nations doubled for the 2-1 lead.

London then countered once more to tie the score at 2 at the start of the second set. Smith was called in for a hesitation as Henry Sepulveda came in to score.

The game would remain tied until the bottom of the fourth as Bryson Adair hit a single two-point goal Nathan Jones and courtesy runner Judd Driskell for the 4-2 lead.

At the top of the fifth, London would regain the lead on a two-point double from Mason Jacob, an RBI single from Landon Salinas and a single from John Martinez for the 6-4 lead.

The Pirates would add one more point in the bottom of the sixth as Jacobs hit an error that marked Jacob Gonzales for the 7-4 lead.

Malakoff had hits from Benhardt, Gaddis, Nations, Jones, Smith and Hustead. Gaddis and Nations each had two RBIs as each player scored a brace in the title win.

Smith got the no-decision on the mound as he completed four innings and a third, allowing for five runs, earned four on six hits with three walks and one strikeout. Jones threw five raised pitches allowing a run on no hit with a walk.

John Adair said the talent he had in this year’s squad made the state title victory even more special in his final year as manager of the Tigers.

That was it, said John Adair. They (the seniors) worked so hard and I can’t believe it. I watched them play ball or coached them for a long time. I couldn’t be happier for them.