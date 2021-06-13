Trinny Woodall, 57, turns heads in a loose bright yellow dress paired with a straw fedora

Trinny Woodhall looked just fabulous on Sunday when she went out shopping in Notting Hill.

Dressing for the balmy weather in a bright yellow dress, the famous 57-year-old stylist effortlessly showcased her fashion credentials as she gazed at stores in the sun.

Trinny weathered the beating sun with a chic straw fedora hat and made sure to protect her vision with trendy sunglasses as well.

The star adorned her right wrist with colorful bracelets for her day, and was accessorized with a chunky ring and a stunning pendant necklace.

Opting for comfort, Trinny wore a pair of crisp white sneakers under her flowing dress.

The makeup guru kept his things safe in a tartan shoulder bag and also wore a leather pouch on his chest.

In April, Trinny shared her concerns after losing a tuft of hair in the shower, but did not explain why.

Yet it was only recently that the star discussed her recent hair loss, admitting that it was caused by an unfortunate combination of COVID-19 and stress.

The stylist contracted the potentially fatal virus four months ago and revealed that she is now taking supplements and seeking the advice of a trichologist to understand the link between hair loss and COVID.

Speaking to her Instagram followers in a candid video, she said, “I thought we would have a little chat on Sunday night and I had a great day with Lyla, but I want to discuss the hair loss.

“Because since I did the Lives on Facebook, I have done two Lives. I did a Live with Greg Williams on hair transplants and the next week I did a really good Live with Shabir at Victoria Health and with Josh Wood.

“And that was before my hair started to fall out, so it’s very fortuitous, it’s very strange and it’s not like tempting fate, the opposite of that really.”

Trinny, who was seen wearing a shiny fuchsia shirt and rosy makeup, revealed her hair started to fall out shortly after talking to hair and health experts.

“About a week after making those two lives, I started to notice that every time I did this…” she said, running her hand through her chestnut locks, pulling out a strand of hair in the process. .

Placing the locks in front of the camera, she continued, “I started to get – I don’t know if you can see here how much hair I get every time I do this, but like this.

“I’m just picking up my hair right now. “

She then showed a transparent container full of hair as she tried to track her hair loss.

“There will probably be more hair in there than on my head soon.”

“I’m sarcastic because I don’t want to be stressed out about it, but I want to have a plan of action and I want to talk to you about it and I just thought, what always relieves me is sharing.”

Trinny then revealed the names of several trichologists recommended to her as she claimed her hair loss was due to coronavirus and stress, not menopause.

Trichology is the study of diseases or problems related to the hair and scalp and was founded in 1902.

According to Sky News, nearly a quarter of people with Covid will experience hair loss within six months of contracting the disease, with women being at higher risk.

Research into long-term symptoms in Wuhan, China, found that 359 of 1,655 hospital patients with the virus suffered from hair loss.

Honest: Speaking to her Instagram followers in a candid video, she said, “I’m just getting my hair back right now”