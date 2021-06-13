University of Westminster digitally showcases fashion graduates – WWD

LONDON – Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Westminster BA Fashion Design Sunday showcased the work of 31 graduates via fashion films during the June edition of London Fashion Week.

The films were produced in partnership with Nick Knight’s SHOWstudio under three themes: “Soft Focus”, “Modernist” and “Utopia / Dystopia”. A behind-the-scenes documentary on the challenges the students faced was also released at the same time.

In the movie “Soft Focus”, director Rosie Wallin used mainstream cinema to showcase a key look of eight of the graduates, such as a voluminous red dress by Christine Ha, a white ensemble with a ruffled cape and giant sleeves by Nicole. Zerbini Melo, and a colorful chiffon dress from Sara Mackenzie.

James Beattie’s film “Modernist” showcased the contemporary creations of 11 graduates. Highlights include a geometric pattern shirt and pants by Michael John Kirby and a reworked bomber jacket by Felicity Lumley.

Younji Ku’s “Utopia / Dystopia” features 12 designers in a crazy working from home scenario. Models worked behind desks, vacuumed the floor, ironed slices of bread, or played mini-golf, tennis and hula hoop in a domestic setting. An Everrette Bullen knit sweater that said “Straight Is Great” stood out from an extravagant clothing mix for its witty humor and cheerful color scheme.

Wallin, director of the BA Fashion Design course at the University of Westminster, said she was proud of the students who presented ‘varied, beautiful and accomplished’ postgraduate collections without access to university facilities and with tutorials conducted online.

“The students could have used it as an excuse to complain, produce less, not try so hard, not experiment, instead they stood up. They have adapted. They pushed their creativity towards greater achievements. They used their loneliness to dig deep and find out what they were capable of, ”she added.