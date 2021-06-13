Helen Flanagan sizzles in backless dress three months after welcoming son Charlie

She is now a mother of three after welcoming baby Charlie three months ago.

And Helen Flanagan sizzled as she pulled on a backless dress while enjoying a night out at Ivy Restaurant in Manchester on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Coronation Street actress looked amazing in the sequined gown adorned with tassels and a chic open back to the front.

Helen exuded confidence as she showed off her toned physique in the fun dress and worked all of her angles for the camera.

The beauty added a bit more height to her figure by donning strappy heels and sparkles.

Not to mention her accessories, Helen wore a pale pink Dior bag but chose to let her dress do the talking and do without jewelry.

Earlier this month, it was claimed Helen was “injured” after shameful moms criticized her for sharing a stunning bikini photo eight weeks after giving birth.

The former Coronation Street actress, who welcomed her son Charlie earlier this year, recently shared a smiling snap with her two daughters while on vacation.

However, the trolls criticized the actress for “making other moms feel bad” about their postpartum figure, and Helen was reportedly horrified.

An insider said new! magazine: ‘Criticism is difficult for Helen as she openly admits her insecurity and is very self-aware.

“The photo was a happy time with her daughters and she felt good about her body.

“She got a lot of really lovely comments, but the negative comments from the shameful mummies have always crept in and they hurt.”

The source added that Helen didn’t brag about her postpartum figure and just wanted to kiss the body that gave birth to three children.

Helen had spent a stay in the UK with her fiance Scott Sinclair and their three children, Matilda, five, Delilah, two, and their three-month-old son Charliein Falmouth, Cornwall, in May.

Earlier this week, Hélènehas fueled speculation that she bonded with her fiancé Scott after repeatedly calling him a “husband” on social media.

The actress hooked up with the handsome Scott, 32, on a shopping spree last Monday and shared a series of snaps about her stories that called her her “husband.”

The beloved couple, who have three children together, got engaged in May 2018 but were forced to postpone their marriage due to the pandemic.

MailOnline contacted Helen’s rep for comment at the time.

Speaking in February last year, the actress said she and Scott plan to postpone their nuptials until 2021, as her sister Jessica is hoping to marry in 2020.

Talk to The Express, the I’m A Celeb star explained at the time, “We were going to get married this year but my little sister is getting married next summer, so maybe next year.

“I think it’s just because we’ve been together for so long that we were a little lazy. But, it would be nice to have the same name.