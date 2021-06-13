Connect with us

Fashion

Helen Flanagan sizzles in backless dress three months after welcoming son Charlie

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Helen Flanagan sizzles as she flaunts her stunning figure in a sequined backless dress at a party… three months after welcoming her son Charlie

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline

Posted: | Update:

She is now a mother of three after welcoming baby Charlie three months ago.

And Helen Flanagan sizzled as she pulled on a backless dress while enjoying a night out at Ivy Restaurant in Manchester on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Coronation Street actress looked amazing in the sequined gown adorned with tassels and a chic open back to the front.

Wow! Helen Flanagan looked amazing as she wore a backless dress while enjoying a night out at Ivy Restaurant in Manchester on Saturday

Helen exuded confidence as she showed off her toned physique in the fun dress and worked all of her angles for the camera.

The beauty added a bit more height to her figure by donning strappy heels and sparkles.

Not to mention her accessories, Helen wore a pale pink Dior bag but chose to let her dress do the talking and do without jewelry.

Glowing: The former Coronation Street actress, 30, looked amazing in the sequined dress that featured tassels and a chic open-back front

Glowing: The former Coronation Street actress, 30, looked amazing in the sequined dress that featured tassels and a chic open-back front

Earlier this month, it was claimed Helen was “injured” after shameful moms criticized her for sharing a stunning bikini photo eight weeks after giving birth.

The former Coronation Street actress, who welcomed her son Charlie earlier this year, recently shared a smiling snap with her two daughters while on vacation.

However, the trolls criticized the actress for “making other moms feel bad” about their postpartum figure, and Helen was reportedly horrified.

An insider said new! magazine: ‘Criticism is difficult for Helen as she openly admits her insecurity and is very self-aware.

Work it: Helen made sure to work all of her angles while posing a storm in her glitzy dress

Work it: Helen made sure to work all of her angles while posing a storm in her glitzy dress

Looks great: she accessorized with a pair of strappy heels and a pink Dior bag

Beauty: Helen scratched her locks in a chic up do

Looks great: she accessorized with a pair of strappy heels and a pink Dior bag

All smiles: Helen seemed to be in a good mood as she smiled and laughed during the evening

All smiles: Helen seemed to be in a good mood as she smiled and laughed during the evening

“The photo was a happy time with her daughters and she felt good about her body.

“She got a lot of really lovely comments, but the negative comments from the shameful mummies have always crept in and they hurt.”

The source added that Helen didn’t brag about her postpartum figure and just wanted to kiss the body that gave birth to three children.

Helen had spent a stay in the UK with her fiance Scott Sinclair and their three children, Matilda, five, Delilah, two, and their three-month-old son Charliein Falmouth, Cornwall, in May.

Earlier this week, Hélènehas fueled speculation that she bonded with her fiancé Scott after repeatedly calling him a “husband” on social media.

The actress hooked up with the handsome Scott, 32, on a shopping spree last Monday and shared a series of snaps about her stories that called her her “husband.”

‘Injured’: Mother of three was recently ‘injured’ after shameful moms criticized her for sharing a stunning bikini photo eight weeks after giving birth (pictured in May)

The beloved couple, who have three children together, got engaged in May 2018 but were forced to postpone their marriage due to the pandemic.

MailOnline contacted Helen’s rep for comment at the time.

Speaking in February last year, the actress said she and Scott plan to postpone their nuptials until 2021, as her sister Jessica is hoping to marry in 2020.

Talk to The Express, the I’m A Celeb star explained at the time, “We were going to get married this year but my little sister is getting married next summer, so maybe next year.

“I think it’s just because we’ve been together for so long that we were a little lazy. But, it would be nice to have the same name.

Sad: Helen is a mother to Matilda, five, Delilah, two, and their son Charlie, three months, with her fiance Scott Sinclair (pictured in Falmouth, Cornwall, in May)

Sad: Helen is a mother to Matilda, five, Delilah, two, and their son Charlie, three months, with her fiance Scott Sinclair (pictured in Falmouth, Cornwall, in May)

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: