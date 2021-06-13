Fashion
The Style Advisor’s summer fashion and beauty guide
Make the dip
Via a daring pair of jeans or a collectable handbag, the options for tie-dye pieces are endless
A desire to connect with handmade objects manifested in a renewed love affair with tie-dye. While this trend has been strong since last summer, designers continue to play with the psychedelic technique in unexpected ways. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director at Dior, taps into the free spirit of tie-dyes by splashing her hues on her newly relaxed silhouettes. Gabriela Hearst takes the rainbow route with a wide range of contrasting colors on a cashmere blouse, while Louis Vuitton keeps it monochrome with an indigo kaleidoscope print on its luxury hatbox-shaped bag. For those just looking to splash around in a little riot of color, consider the vintage Spa Boys soaked denim, the three-tone Alberta Ferrettis bob or the Elder Statesmans spotted socks. NADIA PIZZIMENTI
A Dior anorak is covered with an array of tie-dye stripes.
Alberta Ferretti Bucket Hat, $ 480 at albertaferretti.com.
Gabriela Hearst blouse, $ 4,730 via net-a-porter.com.
Box bag, $ 11,600 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com).
Jean Spa Boy, $ 180 at spaboy.biz.
The Elder Statesman socks, $ 205 via matchesfashion.com.
Get started
Menswear brand Adsum elevates outfits designed for the great outdoors
Adsum is one of New York’s fastest growing menswear brands and often touts its foundation in Brooklyn and Northeastern inspirations. But the two minds behind the brand share a secret: they both have Canadian roots. Pete Macnee, its founder and creative director, was born and raised in Toronto. Christian Rice, the artistic director of the labels, also spent his teenage years in the city, before attending Queens University where he met Macnee in the mid-2000s.
The brand launched in 2015 on the strength of a single jacket that Macnee had designed. In just six years, Adsum has gained a loyal international following by working with Adidas and Reebok and opening a flagship store in Brooklyn. His sports clothes are sober and functional. The crisp checkered windbreakers are made from water-resistant seersucker. The vibrant work shirts are crafted from lush Italian moleskin. The clothing often feels inherently Canadian with overt references to the Group of Seven and the 1972 Summit hockey series. Much of what we do comes down to my gut, says Macnee, who has been running Adsum remotely from Toronto since. November.
This season represents a major breakthrough for Adsum. To accompany the spring and summer collections inspired by road-trips and outdoor adventure, the brand will release a Survival Pack. With specially roasted coffee beans, incense, a compact sleeping bag and squeezable puffy slippers, it marks labels’ first foray into product design beyond clothing. We just love the good design, says Rice. We love to do things and I think we can apply our way of thinking and seeing to anything. This is, hopefully, just the beginning. YANG GOH
For more information, visit adsumnyc.com.
To escape
For the beautiful days ahead, these shades revisit the timeless aviator
The aviator frame is a classic in the eyewear world, the kind of silhouette that never loses its cool. For the summer, designers have tinkered with the shaded standard to make sure it stays in the spotlight. Some brands have opted for glam (see Balmains glasses larger than life). Loewe went back to the future, reworking a frameless design, while Vehla took the opposite direction with a bulkier tortoiseshell acetate frame. Many versions highlight the best attributes of the style. Cazals navigation glasses are topped with a chunky bar, while a pair of Row x Oliver Peoples mixes a clean and nostalgic aesthetic. Italian brand Attico is known for its own retro vibe and its collaboration with Linda Farrow produced a perfect pair of oversized tangerine specs. If you prefer rose-colored glasses, Alexander McQueen has your shade, while the clean Bottega Venetas model is a more neutral option. And what would designer sunglasses be without their flashy logos? Fendi is shifting its brand image from the temples to mirror lenses that are even more integrated into the face. If these sunglasses make a statement, let them shine. – NP
Bottega Veneta Aviator Sunglasses in Black, $ 460 at Ssense (ssense.com).
The Attico X Linda Farrow Mina Sunglasses in Yellow and Orange Gold, $ 432 across archivestoronto.com.
Sunglasses, $ 470 at Fendi (fendi.com).
Cazal Sunglasses, $ 956 via cazal-eyewear.com.
The Row x Oliver Peoples sunglasses, from $ 503 at oliverpeoples.com.
Balmain Sunglasses, $ 1,150 at Holly Eyewear (hollyeyewear.com).
Vehla Dixie Honey Scale and Graphite Sunglasses, $ 177 across vehlaeyewear.com.
Alexander McQueen Square Aviator Sunglasses, $ 427 at farfetch.com.
Loewe Anagram Sunglasses in Gold and Brown, $ 740 at Ssense (ssense.com).
Hybrid model
A Tissot watch combines elements of classic and smart watches
In addition to being worn on the wrist and displaying the time, most smartwatches have as much in common with traditional watches as a Bitcoin with a silver dollar. This means that anyone who likes the aesthetics of an analog watch and the functionality of a smartwatch usually has to choose between one or the other. Tissots’ latest creation, the T-Touch Connect Solar, however offers a compelling third option.
A smartwatch deeply rooted in the craftsmanship and culture of Swiss watchmaking, the model combines all the style of a steel sports watch with the advanced capabilities of a 21st century wearable device. With a 47-millimeter-wide titanium case, functional pushers and 100-meter water resistance, it has all the precision tooling and sturdiness you would expect from a brand that makes high-end mechanical watches. quality since the 1850s. Thanks to its unique tactile sapphire crystal, the traditional two-hand dial of the T-Touch Connect Solars watch also transforms into a multifunctional touchscreen that displays email notifications at a glance , activity tracking and calendar alerts.
Tapping on different points of the watch’s scratch-resistant ceramic bezel unlocks features like an altimeter, compass, countdown timer, and chronograph, but perhaps the most impressive innovation of this watch is. -be the least obvious. Unlike other devices that require nightly charging on a dedicated docking station, the T-Touch Connect Solar contains a photovoltaic cell hidden under its dial that generates enough juice to power the watch for months. This not only makes it more beautiful than most smartwatches, but also more reliable. JÉRÉMY RELEASED
Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar, $ 1,325 up to montrestissot.com.
Dial it
The Chopards collector’s watch literally plays with diamonds
When Caroline Scheufele first came up with the idea for a steel watch with floating diamonds, a foreman at the Chopards watch workshop told her it couldn’t be done. She was not discouraged. I wanted a watch that I could wear all day: at the gym, at the office, or for a dinner out on the town, says Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopards. This vision came to life in 1993 with the launch of Happy Sport. It featured a pebble link bracelet and seven sparkling diamonds dancing across the dial. This season, Chopard honors the tenacity of Scheufeles with Happy Sport The First, a tribute to this revolutionary design. Created in a limited edition of 1,993 pieces, it pays homage to the original with some 21st century improvements. The automatic movement is now entirely designed and produced by Chopard, while the case is made from Lucent Steel A223, a hypoallergenic alloy made from 70% recycled metals. JF
Happy Sport The First watch, $ 13,100 at Chopard (chopard.com).
Upgrading Sunscreen
Treat your skin while protecting it from UV rays with these new luxurious formulas
WONDER OF NATURE
This silicone-free and fragrance-free day cream contains a natural broad spectrum SPF 30 while hydrating the skin with glacial water sourced from Canada’s North Pacific Coast.
Odacit Sun Guardian, $ 87 at Detox Market (lemarchédetox.ca).
BODY CONTROL
Suitable for all skin types, this made in Canada body lotion can be applied to wet, damp or dry skin, making it easy to apply in your daily routine after showering.
Laboratoire Dr Renaud Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Body Sunscreen Lotion, $ 70 at ldrenaud.com.
AQUA FIT
With its ocean-friendly formula, Shiseidos face and body sunscreen remains effective at high temperatures and in water. CAITLIN AGNEW
Shiseido Ultra Sun Protector Lotion Sunscreen SPF50 +, $ 59 at shiseido.ca.
Throughout the summer, new articles from The Globe and Mail Style Advisor magazine will appear on Saturdays in The Globe and Mail.
