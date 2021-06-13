Ferrari Fashion Reveals High Performance Fabrics With A “Couture Touch”





Ferrari (RACE.MI) unveiled its first home fashion collection on Sunday, offering fans of the Ferrari brand and its supercars a touch of “couture” in a range of contemporary clothing. The launch marks a major milestone in Ferrari’s new branding strategy, one of its biggest investments outside the automotive sector, where the company aims to account for around 10% of profits in 7-10 years. Read more Ferrari’s plans to expand its brand also include a new restaurant in the hometown of Maranello, in northern Italy, with Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura. The clothes, by creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone, were on display at the Ferrari plant in Maranello, with a podium installed on the assembly line of V12 “Prancing Horse” sports cars, such as the new 812 Competizione. “We want to attract young people and women,” said Iannone. “Our targets are not only those who buy a Ferrari but also those who are aware of the brand and its values,” he said. Iannone, 37, from Calabria in southern Italy, said she worked hard on fabrics, including silk, with a pattern printed with Ferrari iconography, and nylon. “Most of them are high performance technical fabrics but with a high fashion touch,” he said. Iannone described the collection as “flowing”, with 80% of the garments designed to appeal to women and men, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL. “Ferrari is never a nostalgic company, it is always ready to capture the spirit of the present and look to the future,” he said. With prices ranging from around 200 euros ($ 242.12) for t-shirts up to 3000 euros for high-end coats, the collection has a “luxury” philosophy. Ferrari, however, will not forget its Formula 1 supporters even if it cuts license-based merchandising by 50%. The company will always sell popular hats, mugs and t-shirts. “Our offer will preserve its two souls, car buyers and supporters,” said Nicola Boari, director of brand diversification at Ferrari on Sunday. Ferrari’s fashion collection will be offered primarily online and at the company’s official stores in Maranello, Milan and Rome, with more store openings planned in Los Angeles and Miami this year and China in 2022. Boari said Ferrari’s luxury collection would later be expanded to include accessories. “It will be an important axis of development.” The collection comes just days after Ferrari’s appointment as new CEO Benedetto Vigna, a physicist who has spent 26 years in the semiconductor industry and who is expected to lead Ferrari into the era of the electric car. Read more “Nothing changes in our group’s strategy, the aim is to reach a wider audience, especially young people and women, which is essential to our core business,” said Boari. ($ 1 = 0.8260 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos