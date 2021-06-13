Ethnic clothing retailer Manyavar launches work on planned IPO

MUMBAI : Ethnic clothing brand Manyavar, owned by Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd, started working on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) proposal to increase 2,000 to 2,500 crore, said two people familiar with the development, seeking anonymity.

The clothing retailer, which operates 600 stores across the country, also owns the ethnic clothing brands Mohey and Mebaz. It was founded by Ravi Modi in 1999. Work on the IPO officially started last week. The company engaged investment banks Kotak, Axis, Isec and IIFL to prepare its draft red herring prospectus. He seeks to elevate 2,000 crore or more via the IPO, existing private equity investor Kedaara Capital is expected to sell a significant portion of its stake. The finer details of the sale of the shares, such as the size of the primary and secondary offerings, have yet to be finalized, ”one of the two said.

Kedaara Capital owns around 7.5% of the company’s capital, according to the filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), while the rest is owned by Modi and his family. The PE investor had invested 250-300 crore in Manyavar in 2017, he added.

Everyone expects a post-pandemic boom in consumer demand. Even before the second wave hit, the wedding industry had started to see a strong recovery, and once local lockdowns in the states are eased, demand is expected to come back sharply, ”the second person said.

Email queries to Modi and Kedaara Capital did not elicit a response until the time of publication.

Vedant Fashions reported sales of 947.9 crore in fiscal year 2020, compared to 819.79 crore in FY19, according to documents filed with the RoC. He reported a profit of 236.6 crore in FY20, against 182.6 crores to FY19.

The company’s risk profile is underpinned by Manyavar’s strong brand positioning in the ethnic clothing segment and its large commercial footprint. The operating margin was healthy, estimated at around 35% over the three years up to 2020. Performance should remain stable in the medium term, thanks to the company’s leadership position in the ethnic men’s clothing market ” , the rating agency Crisil said in July. 2020. The financial risk profile is supported by a high net worth, estimated at 975 crore as of March 31, 2020. High cash accumulation is expected to limit reliance on debt to fund capital spending and working capital requirements. “

In 2018, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, owner of the famous womenswear brand W, had raised 1,125 crore via its IPO.

