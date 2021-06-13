Ferrari presents its first fashion collection – WWD

MARANELLO, Italy – Building on the worldwide reputation of the Ferrari brand and its luxury positioning, the goal of Creative Director of Brand Diversification Rocco Iannone was to offer die-hard fans of the brand as well as a potential new group of customers – women and the younger generation – a collection that would be instantly recognizable, with Ferrari aesthetics and a futuristic touch.

“Let’s face it, if you walk into a Ferrari store, it’s not because you need another raincoat. Looking for something special, ”Iannone said ahead of Sunday night’s show, at the end of a Ferrari experience weekend.

Iannone has translated his expertise by working for brands such as Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Pal Zileri in a sophisticated collection close to haute couture given the technical materials employed and the manual know-how of the specialized Italian suppliers with whom he has worked. work.

The set was impressive, as the models walked down the nearly 427-foot lean track staged in Ferrari’s assembly line in its awe-inspiring seat here. It was the first luxury fashion collection – and the first show – for Ferrari.

The fact that the iconic sports car maker takes the project seriously and didn’t cut corners was illustrated by the production of a show that opened with Mariacarla Boscono and ended with Natalia Vodianova . A new soundtrack designed by Frédéric Sanchez and special lighting effects both helped convey the idea of ​​speed. Eighty percent of the range is fluid, as models can be worn by both sexes and by different body shapes, and there is no season, as the drops will be unveiled throughout the year. until June 2022.

Iannone explained that Ferrari’s automotive designers take their inspiration from the human body and reverse that approach, moving from the brand’s instantly recognizable car designs to ‘looping’ back to the curves of anatomy, working on proportions, geometries and volumes.

For example, an easy-to-wear pea coat was functional – a key priority for Iannone – but its construction was more elaborate than at first glance, with a collar, shoulder and sleeve cut from one piece. A parka was made in an iridescent jacquard reminiscent of carbon fibers both inside and outside the garment.

The designer started out with outerwear as bold pieces, creating the silhouettes around them and showing off hooded anoraks cut with ventilation slits; a gorgeous belted nylon trench coat in a deep burgundy hue that had the same touch and feel as organza, and a red parka made from recycled plastic bottles, as sustainability was a priority for the designer. The fabrics were all high performance, water and wind resistant, but had a soft texture, like a nylon jacquard that looked like Mikado silk.

Iannone has played with reflective elements and iridescent surfaces, always color-conscious, ranging from Ferrari’s signature red to yellow – or yellow – Modena, named after the town closest to Maranello, or the deep blue and green also typical of Ferrari’s stylish street cars. At the same time, Como’s silk-twill blouses and Bermuda shorts were splashed with quilts of fun prints of Ferrari archive images and magazine covers from the 1940s to the 1960s, as he observed that ” Ferrari is pop “and has an” incredible visual heritage. “

So much so that Iannone unveiled on the catwalk new exclusive sneakers that he designed as part of the brand’s license with Puma, as well as new models of Ray-Ban glasses.

Iannone was tasked with creating a collection that moved from Ferrari’s old merchandising approach to one that spoke of design, fashion and lifestyle and would reflect the brand’s luxury positioning. With the manifesto presented on Sunday, he succeeded, infusing his creativity into a range that felt up-to-date and stylish.

“Ferrari wants to defend Italian excellence and the best of our country’s creativity,” said Ferrari President John Elkann. “Today’s fashion show in our factory and the openings of the Ferrari store and the ‘Cavallino’ restaurant in Maranello are signs of a strong and optimistic Italy, ready for growth and renewal.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, currently in Formula 1 for Scuderia Ferrari, attended the show sitting next to Elkann and his wife Lavinia Borromeo, who was already wearing a blouse designed by Iannone, embellished with a red Ferrraris print.

Leclerc didn’t seem jaded by the location, rejoicing in the impact of the venue. He was also impressed with the collection and its “flashy colors”, which were quite to his liking, and motor racing references like the belts on the track were similar to those used in Formula 1, mixed with “the high-end fashion “.

Carlo Capasa, director of the Italian Camera della Moda, said he wanted to attend the show as “a sign of openness in a changing world, as fashion changes and we are interested in seeing points of different and new view. “

He praised the audacity of the company for the staging of a show. Ferrari, he continued, is a heritage of Italian creativity and efficiency and must be supported. He praised the high quality of the products and pointed to the “unexpected” location.