Fashion and need for cross-sectoral sustainability efforts were on the table at the G7 summit

Fashion was one of the topics discussed at this year’s Group of Seven Summit, the three-day intergovernmental forum held in Cornwall, England. His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales built on the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) he announced at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos in January 2020 by announcing ten industries to focus on in terms of climate action. Fashion and textiles are among the critical industries due to its scale, it is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world with productions of 2.4 trillion dollars worldwide and its impact on the planet. According to SMI, the global clothing industry contributes about 10% of global GHG emissions, and consumption within the sector is only expected to increase in the next decade, the volume of clothing and accessories purchased by consumers expected to increase by 60% by 2030..

At a one-of-a-kind event this weekend, CEOs from companies ranging from Stella McCartney and BNP Paribas to EY and Bank of America met with G7 leaders to “explore how the public and private sectors can work together urgently to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. “At the same time, the Prince of Wales announced priority industries for his SMI, including energy, natural capital, road transport, fashion and textiles, health systems, technology, waste, plastics and chemicals, aviation and shipping and underscored the need for industrial inter-collaboration. At the heart of IMS and its newly revealed priorities, collaboration beyond the boundaries of individual industries.

According to the Prince of Wales, “Partnerships between government, business and the private sector are absolutely essential if we are to win the battle to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. He further asserted that unless we can truly unlock resources, innovation and financing from the private sector, with the public sector establishing a framework of incentives and regulations, we simply have no chance of solve the existential crises that we have created over the years.

Although the fashion industry does not operate in silos, cross-sector partnerships have been largely excluded from its attempts to harness its role in the broader climate movement. As Jeanine Becker and David B. Smith stated in their 2018 article, “The need for intersectoral collaboration, “Too often, companies and industries have approached problems, including on the climate front, with piecemeal and even siled solutions, and with efforts (however passionate, intense and even exhausting) that are not enough to solve the problems at the scale of which they exist.

The great challenges of our time present a striking opportunity for new processes of co-creating change and new results, they noted, and change is underway in light of the increased emphasis on public-sector partnerships. private sector and the rise of complex collaborative structures, in pursuit of such change. In other words, we are seeing the rise of cross-sectoral collaborative alliances of individuals and organizations from the nonprofit, government, philanthropic and business sectors who use their diverse perspectives and resources to jointly solve a societal problem. and achieve a common goal.

The SMI aims to promote this practice of cross-sector collaboration, with the Prince of Wales stating that industry players are a necessary change agent in the transition to a sustainable future, and by working together and with various government entities’ we can move forward mountains.

Encourage the leaders of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies (i.e. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US) to come together on relevant issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the global tax rate, NATO and the fight against terrorism, the G7 summit comes less than a month after the Prince of Wales and Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, co-hosted a fashion leaders roundtable to discuss the urgent need to transform the industry. At this meeting, Prince Charles announced the imminent formation of a fashion industry specific SMI working group, making fashion the fourth industry to have a dedicated initiative, alongside financial services, the ‘water and hydrogen, a nod to the importance of the fashion industry in addressing global sustainability challenges.

According to the SMI, each of the industry working groups will establish their roadmaps for the transition and engage in concrete actions by applying their knowledge and experience to find solutions, identify game changers and overcome obstacles. and transition risks ”, and finally, take“ coordinated action to combat climate change.

As for the Fashion Industry Task Force, SMI revealed in May that Yoox founder and YNAP chairman Federico Marchetti will serve as champion and lead the group’s agenda. Beyond that, it has not yet been revealed what other people are expected to join the task force, as the official members who are expected to be made up of people from key fashion companies will be announced publicly after the first meeting, according to the SMI.

A few brands come to mind as likely to participate. Considering the British origin of the Task Force and its constant efforts in the ESG field, it would not be surprising that a representative of the London brand Burberry, for example, was invited to join the Task Force. Likewise, it would make sense for the Parisian conglomerate Kering, which has been at the forefront of the sustainable development movement in fashion, to have a role to play. And yet, given her presence at the G7 alongside Prince Charles, it seems likely that Stella McCartney will be involved, among others.

Speaking about the nature of the fashion industry last week at the G7 summit, McCartney, whose 20-year-old brand partnered with LVMH in 2019, said she was desperate to convey some of the facts and reality of how old-fashioned the fashion industry is. She noted, I don’t think anyone really knows that fashion is one of the most harmful industries. I don’t think they know that 150 million trees are cut down for viscose.

She revealed that she doesn’t believe people know how out of fashion ‘the fashion industry is’, and said it is a ‘potentially revolutionary opportunity’ towards large-scale sustainability.