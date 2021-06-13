Connect with us

Harry Kane’s wife Katie looks chic in a floral maxi dress and heart-shaped sunglasses at Wembley

Harry Kane’s wife Katie looked chic in a floral maxi dress as she watched her husband beat Croatia in England’s Euro 2020 opener at Wembley on Sunday.

The mother-of-three looked effortlessly stylish in the long, ruffled sleeve dress, which kept her cool during the scorching match.

Cheering from the sidelines, Katie, 27, donned a pair of cute heart-shaped sunglasses that kept the sun out of her eyes in the stands.

Touch style: Harry Kane’s wife Katie looked chic in a floral maxi dress as she watched her husband beat Croatia in the Euro 2020 England opener at Wembley on Sunday

She swept her blonde braids from her face into a high ponytail and beamed as she supported her attacking hubby from the sidelines.

Katie kept accessories to a minimum and wore a silver watch on one wrist and her English cord around her neck.

A childhood sweetheart, Katie first met Harry at school and accepted his proposal after six years of dating in 2017.

Katie gave birth to the couple’s first child, Ivy that same year, and has since welcomed daughter Vivienne and son Louis.

Chic: Cheering from the sideline, Katie donned a pair of cute heart-shaped sunglasses that kept the sun out of her eyes on the side of the pitch

Stylish: She swept her blonde tresses off her face into a high ponytail and beamed as she supported her attacking hubby from the sideline with family and friends

In the game, England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a good start after Raheem Sterling struck to defeat Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s side entered Sunday’s contest to avenge their grief in the World Cup semi-finals against the same opponents in Russia three years ago.

And the Three Lions were the better team all along and made their dominance before the hour mark as Sterling kept his cool to shoot at home after the great job from Kalvin Phillips.

Croatia barely disturbed Jordan Pickford’s goal and England were keen to win their very first opener at the European Championships.

Support: Katie kept accessories to a minimum and wore her English thong around her neck as she tagged her posts

Support: Katie kept accessories to a minimum and wore her English lanyard around her neck as she tagged her messages ‘come to England’ ahead of the match

Sweet: Katie first met Harry at school and accepted his proposal after six years of dating in 2017

Before the Euro, Katie and England captain Harry flew to Portugal last week.

Katie donned a tie-dye white and purple tracksuit and took two Chanel handbags with her – a pink shoulder bag retailing over 3,000 and a larger black handbag valued at 3,850 .

Harry took his 2020/21 Premier League trophies for the trip, placing them next to the pool, writing: “Took the little ones on their first vacation.”

Celebration: Ahead of the Euro, Katie and Harry flew to Portugal last week where the England captain placed his Premier League trophies poolside for their ‘first vacation’

Harry and Katie welcomed their “beautiful baby boy” on December 29, calling his arrival a “special way to end the year”.

The English captain announced the happy arrival of their son Louis Harry Kane with a family photo.

Together, the married couple proudly showed off their newborn baby and footballer Harry said he “couldn’t be prouder” of his wife after giving birth.

Newborn: Harry and Katie welcomed a “beautiful baby boy” on December 29, calling his arrival a “special way to end the year”.

In addition to a newborn and two daughters, Harry and Katie also have dogs Brady and Wilson, named after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

In 2018 Harry praised his wife for giving birth to their second child without “any pain relief” and said hypnobirth was the reason for the smooth delivery.

This was the second time that Katie had opted for the practice of mindful childbirth, having previously had “the most incredible birth in water” during the delivery of her daughter Ivy in January 2017.

Gorgeous: Childhood lovers Harry and Katie already have two young daughters Ivy, 3, and Vivienne, 1, and now the girls have a little brother to look after

