Novak Djokovic wins 19th major title, beating Tsitsipas at Roland Garros as a comeback
Novak Djokovic won his second title at Roland Garros as he recovered from being dominated in straight sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.
Djokovic’s seismic semi-final victory over 13-time champion Rafa Nadal seemed in vain as an inspired Tsitsipas won the first two sets to become Greece’s first Grand Slam champion.
After failing to convert a set point in an exciting 72-minute first match full of brutal rallies, then collapsing in the second set, Djokovic looked exhausted.
His hopes of winning a 19th Grand Slam title looked bleak, but he rediscovered his mojo in time to categorically turn the game around.
The 34-year-old, who won his first French crown in 2016, made it through the third and fourth sets as Tsitsipas, playing his first Grand Slam final, lost his intensity.
WATCH | Djokovic outlives Tsitsipas in the final of 4 hours 11 minutes:
Fifth seed Tsitsipas valiantly tried to dig early in the fifth set as the shadows stretched over a sunny Philippe Chatrier court. But, having left so much sweat on the clay last week, Djokovic has remained steadfast.
There were nerves as he served at 5-4, making an easy end then seeing a Tsitsipas backhand flash on him at the championship point. But Djokovic hit a volley to end the contest after four hours and 11 minutes.
Moving just behind the record of 20 shared by Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic also became the first player in the professional era to win every Grand Slam title at least twice.
“It was an electric atmosphere again. Nine hours of tennis in under 48 hours,” Djokovic said on court.
“It’s not easy, physically and mentally, it’s been very, very difficult for me these three days. I believed in my abilities and in my game. It’s a dream come true.”
“It was a big fight there”
Tsitsipas, 22, looked desperate as he collapsed in his chair, failing to strike a blow for the next generation while trying to loosen the grip of the old guard.
“It was a big fight there, I did my best and did everything I could,” he said.
No one can deny that Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title the hard way. Not only did he inflict only a third loss at Roland Garros to Nadal, but he also came back to straight sets to beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round.
Having also won the Australian Open this year, he is halfway to a one calendar year Grand Slam and will be the frontrunner when the focus is on Wimbledon later this month.
For Tsitsipas, there was no easing for his first Grand Slam final. He saved two break points in his first service game, one with a backhand and one with an ace.
He settles in quickly, however, marking his territory with his rock-solid backhand.
Favorite Djokovic was knocked off balance when he took a heavy fall chasing a 3-3 shot on goal and the Serbian struggled at 4-5, framing a forehand high in the stands to give Tsitsipas a point of set point.
The players traded backhands but Djokovic produced a smart angle to ward off danger.
Spectacular volley drop
He then served for the set at 6-5 but produced a poor game and a tiebreaker was needed to separate them.
It was Djokovic who seemed to feel the effects of his battle with Nadal as he double-faulted about to fall behind 4-0.
But he regrouped and produced a sensational 3-5 volley before taking the 6-5 advantage only to see his set point swept away by a sparkling forehand from Tsitsipas.
Djokovic then shot a wide backhand to give Tsitsipas a second set point and this time the Greek took advantage of Djokovic’s missed forehand.
There was a hint of despondency in Djokovic and Tsitsipas sensed it, dominating the second set after breaking up early. Djokovic scored a forehand to fall 2-5 and offered low resistance as Tsitsipas was keen to take a straight set lead.
Then the backlash began. The Serbian started hitting the ball more aggressively and closer to the lines and made five break points in a gas-guzzling fourth game, ultimately converting to a 3-1 lead when the Greek missed a backhand.
It turned out to be a pivotal moment as Djokovic carried the momentum into the fourth set with Tsitsipas, who needed lower back care, starting to fade, giving up the serve twice.
From that point on, only one outcome seemed likely, as Djokovic ensured that the status quo at the top of men’s tennis remained.
WATCH | Djokovic beats Nadal in the semi-final:
