15-year-old fashion entrepreneur opens second store, lands deal with Philadelphia 76ers





Philadelphia native Trey Brown turns his birthday money into multiple stores and a seven-figure business. The 15-year-old owns SPERGER, a lifestyle clothing brand focused on inspiring individuals to continue and pursue their dreams. At just 12 years old, Trey wanted to find a way to help kids stay out of trouble and create better lives. He used some of his birthday money to invest in his first batch of empowerment t-shirts. He sold out in seven days, igniting a fire in him to create an entire clothing brand. Philadelphia Native opens second store in less than 2 years SPERGO’s boutique fashion collection sells hoodies, tracksuits, boxers and accessories for men, women and children. Recently, Trey opened a second clothing store in the Pentagon City Mall located in Washington, DC. Her first store opened in Philadelphia after receiving a $ 25,000 business grant from Diddy’s Last Tear. Trey has sold more than 30,000 units of merchandise since the brand’s launch in 2018, according to the Company Website. He has achieved sales of over $ 200,000 for several consecutive months. Many celebrities have sported the SPERGO brand, including Shaquille ONeil, Sean Combs and Meek Mill. Trey has often shared that being a teenage entrepreneur has its pros and cons. “Some people don’t take me seriously,” Trey said Philly mag in an interview in 2019. “They kind of keep an eye on me when it comes to business deals or opportunities they offer to seniors. But I let my work speak for me in these cases. He adds: “At first a lot of my friends laughed at me, but I always held myself accountable. I always told myself that I am powerful, I am strong, I am amazing. They always laughed at me for it, but now they all want to do it too. A lot of people have left me out, but I always make sure I have a seat at the table. Trey Lands agrees with Philadelphia 76ers Trey’s persistence paid off. Earlier this year, he landed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. It is part of the Buy Black Program, an initiative focused on scaling up local black-owned businesses. I started SPERGO three years ago, and I never imagined that I would be officially stamped as a 76ers partner by my house.basketball team, Trey said of the partnership, Baller Alert reported. Trey has had consistent wins this year, but it hasn’t always been that way. He heard a lot of nays, laughter, and people who didn’t believe in the vision. But Trey was determined to go on and execute his vision. “I don’t really get discouraged because I think there’s no next opportunity,” Trey said. Philly mag. “I believe if I keep working hard the next opportunity is on the way.”







