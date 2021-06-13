Fashion
Chella Man on Fashion, Authenticity and the True Sense of Pride
Describing herself as “an artist, author and director who identifies as deaf, genderqueer, transmasculine, Chinese and Jewish”, Chella Man has become an emerging and innovative entrepreneur, capitalizing on the various qualities and characteristics that make up her multi-identity at facets.
Chella Man’s first book, ” Keep on going “, (Penguin Random House) was released on June 1, and earlier this spring he designed a jewelry collection in collaboration with PRIVATE POLICY. On camera, Chella Man signed on as the first deaf, trans-male model with IMG and was cast as bisexual superhero Jericho in “Titans.”
EDGE spoke with Chella Man about the intersection of personal style, social activism and pride.
Chella Man (Source: PUBLIC POLICY / Public relations platform)
EDGE:Your public personality is such a beautiful intersection of different identities: gender, race, culture. Can you share some of the defining moments in your life that allowed you to embrace and fully express your authentic self?
Chella Man: Thank you! There has never been a specific time to embrace all the general differentiating aspects of my identity. However, seeing the representation through the personal community that I have established around me has played a huge role. Plus just sit down with myself and recognize how my vibrant outlook on the world has given me such a great outlook on life.
EDGE: Who has inspired you (personally or professionally) when it comes to your style when it comes to fashion?
Chella Man: Everything I’m exposed to plays a role in shaping my options for how we present ourselves through clothing. But also, I trust my instincts on color, functionality and general connectivity. In short, I use authenticity and comfort to guide my choices.
EDGE: How did the Private Policy collaboration come about?
Chella Man: I attended Private Policy’s NYFW show and admired their intentions behind each piece. With my work, there is always also a metaphorical duality. I asked them for a coffee and introduced them to my idea of creating a piece of jewelry to amplify the beauty of being deaf. They loved it and the rest is history! The film we made together will forever be one of my favorite projects because it was conceived by my young self.
EDGE: Can you talk about the collection’s design inspiration, your creative process, and share some details about “The Arrow” and “The Hands” pieces?
Chella Man: While designing the pieces, I was in an artist residency in Brescia, Italy. So, I found myself mesmerized by the art there. I was drawn to the hilt of 16th century swords. Here is an example of the kind of pieces I found at Brescia Castle.
EDGE: You’ve been dressed and styled by some of the best in the business. Do you have any favorite looks, and if so, why?
Chella Man: I feel the most when I am in my clothes that I have created. All these parts from my collection with Opening Ceremony are special and some of my favorites.
EDGE: In what ways would you like to see the fashion industry react to greater representation of transgender, gender-inclusive and other diverse communities?
Chella Man:: I would like to see more dialogue around accessibility via ramps, sign language interpretation, availability of subtitles and a variety of bodies and identities. There is a lot of work to be done on how the fashion industry symbolizes individuals who are not white, non-disabled, cisgender, and straight.
EDGE: What does your wardrobe look like at home when you can’t see the Chella Man audience? As the favorite thing in your wardrobe when you want to lie down and watch TV all day.
Chella the man Usually I only wear my boxers and nothing else at home.
“Continuum” by Chella Man
EDGE: Your book, “Keep on going”! What are some of the key messages you are conveying and what have you learned about yourself as you distill some of your life experiences into a paperback for teenagers?
Chella Man: As an artist who has been symbolized for my marginalized identities, I am familiar with the battle around the agency to define myself. Historical erasure and systemic oppression attempted to hide the resources I needed to define myself by what I am rather than what I am not. Negative space can only create a sketch of my being, a binary glimpse, devoid of complexity and life. Through my words and my art in my first book, I hope to share in an accessible way my findings on the missing key element. I call this room the continuum; it really gives a soul to my figure.
EDGE: Are there any other projects you would like to mention?
Chella Man: I can’t share too much at the moment, but I am taking over the role of director for my next project!
Want to see more of Chella Man? Check out some of her most recent posts on Insta!
