Fashion
19 best smocked dresses for a 2021 stay: from ASOS to M&S, John Lewis & MORE
Carla Challis
Shop the best smocked dress for women this summer, from tiered styles to gathered busts, midi length smocked dresses and more. These high street smocked dresses are the ultimate in easy dressing, we promise!
I find summer dressing more a faff than winter. Wearing a tight or restrictive summer dress on a hot and humid June day in the UK makes me sweat at the thought. My secret solution, for stays at chic evenings? Wispy and vaporous summer dresses, all layered and terribly loose to float on a British beach.
Finding the happy medium between summer loungewear and cute fashion, a smocked dress is as stylish as it doesn’t sweat. Usually tiered, they are bulky in shape and oversized, without a pinch of button or restrictive strap in sight; some come with gathered busts to add a bit of definition, the best smocked dresses are just big, beautiful strips of fabric.
Wondering how to wear a smocked dress? They are the perfect pairing with a chunky daddy sandal (helps balance the width of the dress), a lightweight loafer reminiscent of an ’00s Alexa Chung, or dressed up with a block heel; you can even rely on it in the fall, swapping your sandals for boots and a pair of tights if needed.
And if you’re missing your loungewear, or you’re still firmly stuck in it, a blouse and its loose-fitting beauty will help you get back to the real world – and non-elasticated clothing. It’s not far, but it won’t raise eyebrows when you meet the girls for that long-awaited Aperol Spritz.
Of stays with the family drinking al fresco, these are the best smocked dresses on Main Street right now …
Topshop smock dress, £ 45, Asos
BUY NOW
Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, £ 85, & other stories
BUY NOW
Nobody’s Child Cotton Floral Smock Dress, £ 39, Mark & Spencer
BUY NOW
English embroidery smock dress, £ 27.99, New look
BUY NOW
Poppy print smock dress, £ 75, all
BUY NOW
Ruffle-sleeve smocked mini dress, £ 38, River island
BUY NOW
Floral smocked mini dress, £ 71, Everlan
BUY NOW
Daisy Street Rainbow Smock Midi Dress, £ 28, Urban outfitters
BUY NOW
Oliver Bonas Tie-Back Smock Dress, £ 25, EBay brand store
BUY NOW
Hush ruffled smock dress, £ 75, John lewis
BUY NOW
Printed smock dress, £ 44, Warehouse
BUY NOW
Curve embroidered smock dress, £ 38, Asos
BUY NOW
Gingham smocked dress, £ 45, Day of the week
BUY NOW
Polka Dot Smock Dress, £ 25, Isawitfirst
BUY NOW
Long embroidered smock dress, £ 158, Free people
BUY NOW
Tie and dye smock dress, £ 38, River island
BUY NOW
AllSaints smocked maxi dress, £ 219, John lewis
BUY NOW
Selected Femme midi smock dress, £ 110, Marks and Spencer
BUY NOW
Smocked linen dress, £ 26.25, naughty
BUY NOW
