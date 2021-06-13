Which character are you according to your zodiac sign?

While Netflix’s Ryan Murphy-Ewan McGregor collaboration,Halston, deals with real characters from the history of the fashion and entertainment industries (this is a biopic miniseries named after Halston, the fashion icon of the 1970s), it is still a largely narrative fictitious life of the people presented.

Notably, it has been called an “inaccurate” account of Halston’s story by his family. Therefore, it embraces the turn of historical fiction more than a beat-by-beat narrative. Then again, this is also not meant to be a documentary. The versions of the characters presented inHalston have distinct personalities, some of which align with the signs of the zodiac.

12 Aries: Eleanor Lambert

Eleanor Lambert (Kelly Bishop) bumps intoHalstonin the same way as many characters animated by Bishop. She is proud, distant and incredibly special about her work and her passions.

In real life, Lambert also had a vital influence on New York City as the fashion capital. This is largely because she always pushed herself and those around her to be the best. This greedy spirit is mostly found in the sign of Aries.

11 Taurus: Adele

Taureans are known to have high standards and be strong, unfazed figures with innate creativity.

All of this is also directly applicable to Adele (Vera Farmiga). Adele is a central figure in Halston’s life during this miniseries, as she isn’t easily open to Halston’s efforts.

ten Gemini: Ed Austin

AtHalston, Ed Austin (Sullivan Jones) is a character who occupies two distinct spaces in the series’ narratives. He is one of the most dynamic designers and love interests of the series.

Her ability to change her perspective from an open heart to a stoic one with the flick of a switch is emblematic of Gemini’s tendency to compartmentalize and embrace both sides of themselves.

9 Cancer: Victor Hugo

This is not an entry for the French author ofWretched andThe Hunchback of Notre Dame. Rather, it refers to the artist and partner of Halston, Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez).

AtHalston, Victor embodies the energy of a Cancer. He is deeply compassionate but also able to protect and defend himself. This level of assurance is widely observed in cancers.

8 Leo: Liza Minnelli

Obviously, Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez) is such a well-known cultural institution that any fictional portrayal of her will come under scrutiny.

She is also possibly the most non-Lion in showbiz. Born as a Pisces in real life, Minnelli has always had a dramatic, outgoing flair befitting the sign of Leo. AtHalston, this is certainly true as Rodriguez expertly balances vamping with seriousness.

7 Virgo: Elsa Peretti

Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan), a defining figure in Halston’s life and in the series, is an iconic designer who is one of the few who seems to be kindly directing her actions.

This gentle sense also comes with immense loyalty to those she loves and a practical sense of how the world and industry work. An analytical nature mixed with loyalty also happens to be a hallmark of any Virgo.

6 Libra: Pat Cleveland

Above all, Libras are social people who pursue their goals with grace and honesty. While the show featured many “Halstonettes,” Pat Cleveland (Dilone) was the one that received the most attention and depth.

Cleveland was represented with the patented good nature of Libra. She was a dummy that didn’t allow high temperaments to prevail, which helped describe the mitigating outpouring Libra can provide.

5 Scorpio: Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) pictured inHalston isn’t the same Hollywood would know as the wacky, enigmatic director ofThe fire of St. Elmo andBatman forever. Instead, he’s more shy and insecure.

But as is well established, Schumacher would become much more confident and stylistic. His courage and passion was relentless and he used every tool at his disposal to make a name for himself, embodying the resourcefulness of the Scorpio.

4 Sagittarius: Joe Eula

Sagittarians are good-natured, good-natured people with streaks of hope and generosity of spirit. Maybe Joe Eula (David Pittu) wasn’t quite at that level, but he’s certainly embraced a lot of underlying Sagittarius tendencies.

After all, he wouldn’t have been such a collaborative spirit or character without these specific characteristics. That’s what made it so fun to work with them over and over again.

3 Capricorn: David J. Mahoney

David J. Mahoney (Bill Pullman) is more than a ruthless man. AtHalston, he was portrayed as duplicity, obsessed with money and utterly disloyal to anyone who worked hard for him.

The traits of Capricorns have a better way of putting it, as those born from late December to late January are known for their “independence” and “tenacity.” Both were definitely at Mahoney; he just cruelly armed them.

2 Aquarius: Halston

Of course, Halston (McGregor) should be on aHalston listing. He’s the driving force behind the show and the center around which all of the other aforementioned people revolve.

The show also doesn’t hide how uncompromising Halston was. He has always been true to himself (his original self) and considered his work in art and fashion to be very deep and personal. Sometimes that was his greatest virtue, and other times, his Achilles heel. Either way, this independence is a hallmark of Aquarius: the sign that never shies away from who they are.

1 Pisces: Martha Graham

Finally, Martha Graham (Mary Beth Peil) enters the miniseries as a character who gracefully lends a certain levity to characters who have been trampled on along the way.

She does it with determination but also affection. Her ability to collaborate on fashion brings the series back to its most important motif and showcases some of the famous Pisces empathy.

