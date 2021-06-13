The new office look is “Power Casual”. But save the Stiletto Crocs for happy hour E! News UK

As companies welcome their employees again, many people will have to think about what to wear to work for the first time in over a year.

Image credit: Thomas Barwick

When the coronavirus pandemic sent workers home and lives transferred to the low-resolution virtual world, fashion took a back seat. The fangs have become a “that” shoe and closets full of “soft pants”.

As companies welcome their employees again, many people will have to think about what to wear to work for the first time in over a year. So, does this mean we need to change our sweats?

Robin Givhan, Senior Reviewer for The Washington Post, says clothing and comfort are likely to coexist.

“I don’t think we’ll forget completely, or at least immediately, how comfortable it was to be comfortable sitting at a desk for much of the day,” she says. Morning edition co-host Noel King. “But I think there will be a sense of polish.”

Comfort enters the office

Helen Lambert, international trend expert and CEO of The Style Pulse, says people will wear clothes that they can move freely in, but that are more structured, durable and long-lasting. Comfortable dresses will replace the chic loungewear that was popular at the start of the pandemic. Men will let go of their ties and suit jackets and opt for more casual buttons that have appeared in recent months.

“Now that we’re out of the pandemic, we can get out a little bit more. People want to get dressed, but we still want to be comfortable, ”she said.

Looser silhouettes, including wide leg jeans, the favorite containment caftans, cardigan-shaped jackets and dazzled sweatpants are increasingly common, Givhan says. Women’s workwear company MMLaFleur has turned to “power casual” looks, says Sarah LaFleur, CEO told NBC News. These, she said, are a step back from casual business.

It could look like a top, with the comfort and look of a sweater and the sophistication of a cuff, says Richard Thomas Ford, professor of law at Stanford University and author of the new book, Dress codes: how the laws of fashion made history.

He says such a “high performance sport” is the adoption of hybrid work environments that include both virtual and in-person workplaces.

“If the clothes that people wore on Zoom seem appropriate, they will start to look like work clothes,” says Ford.

But the softer work clothes and the pursuit of comfort won’t infringe on the desire to make a fashion statement, he says.

Dressing is reserved after opening hours

“I don’t think that the fact that people are becoming more and more laid back at work really means the death of fashion,” he says. “This human desire to see and be seen is still there, but it could shift to our free time.”

It points to our pandemic streaming consumption habits. Showy wardrobes from hit shows like The defeat, Bridgerton, Emilie in Paris and The Queen’s Gambit captivated the sartorial spirit. Ford says the popularity of this fashion-centric media indicates a strong desire to dress up.

“We could see this inversion where now people go to dress on weekends and after work, because that’s what you’re used to consuming,” he says.

Lambert, the trend expert, noticed that shoppers were more expressive in their fashion choices now that they were able to step outside, wearing a mix of bright colors like green and pink. That’s because they’re rediscovering pieces they didn’t wear during the pandemic or they had time to reimagine how they might wear pieces differently, she says.

The trend for “ugly” shoes that preceded the pandemic, for example, shows no sign of stopping among fashion influencers and celebrities. Comfortable shoes are becoming a “classic” rather than a trend, says Givhan. Chunky orthopedic sandals, such as German sandal brand Birkenstock and Japanese shoe brand Suicoke, continue to be popular.

Luxury and affordable brands have taken notice, making the transition to mainstream easier. For its 2022 collection, Balenciaga has released exaggerated hybrid pieces that want to be comfortable and stylish, like their Crocos with stiletto heels or khaki cargo shorts layered over blue jeans. Coach debuted a skirt-pants look at her fall runway. British designer Molly Goddard offers a ruffled poofy tulle dress under a patterned sweater cardigan. Chinese online streetwear retailer DOE is sale looser and layered styles.

“We’ve seen people buy much more comfortable clothes, whether it’s yoga pants or sweatpants,” says Givhan. “The industry is very sensitive to the fact that people will not want to give up this feeling of comfort.”

We will continue to buy clothes online

Lambert says e-commerce is growing at the same rate it was during the pandemic, when Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X consumers increased their e-commerce spending on clothing, footwear, and accessories because it’s easier and faster. “We’ve all become a lot more comfortable shopping online,” Lambert says.

On the front page of MatchesFashion.com, a popular high-end online retailer, you can find men and women dressed in roomy but tailored button-down shirts, understated jeans with a tie-dye touch. There are clogs and sneakers but, if you do a quick search, you won’t find high heels. Dive into the women’s section and you’ll see “easy dresses”; for men, “easy dressing”.

At least for now, it looks like “top athleticism” can stick around.

Milton Guevara and Paolo Ortiz produced and edited the audio version of this interview.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.



