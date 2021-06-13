Ferrari Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Ferrari is famous for having competed on the Formula 1 circuit: since 1952, the Italian motorsport thoroughbred has won 16 constructors ‘championships, 15 drivers’ championships, and has seen his magnificent, thrilling Rosso Corsa cars start in pole position (aka first in line) a mighty 251 times. Tonight, however, Ferrari has stepped up a gear to make its debut on a circuit so fast and relentless it makes F1 look understated: the fashion circuit. Designed by Rocco Iannone, who cut his teeth at Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and most recently Pal Zileri, this first Ferrari fashion collection included 52 looks, 80% of which were unisex. It was shown in Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown, on the assembly line where its auto artisans are typically employed to hook up powerful V12 engines to the hand-sculpted 812 GTS. Opened by Mariacarla Boscono and closed by Natalia Vodianova, the collection has been viewed by design luminaries Jony Ive and Marc Newson, as well as John Elkann, grandson of Gianni Agnelli and the man currently behind the wheel of Ferrari (plus a billion other interests held by Exor conglomerate). Iannone incorporated fabrics (like carbon fiber) and silhouettes inspired by the anatomy of Ferrari’s automotive catalog while adding iconography of the house taken from its archives but recontextualized to sit next to the bodies rather than the bodywork. . Partners such as Puma and Ray-Ban provided sneakers and sunglasses featuring recognizable Ferrari motifs without being too loud in the pit lane, although there were plenty of overtly Ferrari sports socks and an adaptation. interesting logo of the Prancing Horse brand in engraved crystal jewelry. The collection was unmistakably thoughtful, complex and rooted in the heritage of this motorhome. Plus, it was sure to be more evolved than the badge-heavy petroleum product long produced here and in almost all prestigious car brands to attract those who relate to the brand but can’t afford the $ 200,000 ( in the case of Ferraris) required to purchase an entry-level model. But this whole ceremony of pomp and fashion on the theme of the prancing horse raised a big question: why? After all, last year Ferrari made a profit of 534 million euros on a turnover of 3.46 billion euros and was also named the world’s strongest brand by Brand Finance for the second time. So why go out of its way to offer this hijacking? The answer seemed to lie in a comment from Iannone, who spoke before the show about wishing to expand our fan base, including younger generations and women in particular, although women have always been a part of our fan base but this has never been well said. Additionally, upon launching this collection, Ferrari simultaneously launched a serene, terracotta retail concept overseen by Simon Mitchell of Londons Sybarite, and reopened Cavallino, the Maranello restaurant that was originally the canteen. of the Ferraris staff, under the direction of the Modena-based superchef Massimo. Bottura and the Parisian architect India Mahdavi. As Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s brand diversification director, said, the goal is to bridge the gap to a wider audience. Even on its own turf, Ferrari is embracing change: it will launch an SUV this year, before launching its first all-electric vehicle in 2025. On the fashion side, Iannone’s decision to size his collection from XXXS to XXXL was another indication that Ferrari is attempting to alter the aerodynamics of its perception in order to broaden its appeal and adapt to the changing tastes of the 21st century.

