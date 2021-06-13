Sterling on the scoresheet to launch England





Raheem Sterling took the winner as England got off to the perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

The City forward hit the net in the 56th minute at Wembley to face Croatia on Matchday 1 of Group D. The 26-year-old slipped the ball deep from Kalvin Phillips to score his first senior tournament goal for his country, putting up three valuable pointson the board for the Three Lions. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP City’s four representatives Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Sterling were named in the starting XI to face the 2018 World Cup finalists, who knocked out Gareth Southgate’s side after extra time in the semi. -final tournament in Russia three years. since. Foden, who was named player of the tournament in 2017 when England won the Under-17 World Cup, got his first senior start in a major international competition. The PFA Young Player of the Year, sporting his new Gazza haircut, almost got off to a dream start, winding a strain on the post, after being played by Sterling in the fifth minute. Competing at home and never having won their opener at the Euro the pressure was on England but the hosts started off brilliantly with Sterling in particular seeing a lot of the ball in the opening rallies. The attacker, who wasawarded an MBE for service to racial equality in sport on the Queens Birthday Honors list, looked to carve out opportunities on the left and shot a long-range half volley off target. On the other end, Walker and Stones remained relatively calm – Ivan Perisic with a rare first-half half-chance for the visitors, blazing over the bar as the game ended before the break. The stalemate was broken ahead of time with two City men involved – Walker found Phillips, who spotted Sterling’s run and cut the perfect pass on his way for the forward to finish for the first time. Harry Kane and Mason Mount then almost doubled the advantage, while Ante Rebic and Marcelo Brozovi took off in search of an equalizer. Foden was substituted 20 minutes from time, moments before Sterling crashed onto the bar. The City striker’s previous strike would prove enough to secure the victory, however – a fitting triumph for the man who grew up in the shadow of England’s iconic national stadium. Sterling was substituted in added time for a well-deserved cheer. The second day of Group D will see England face off against Scotland, which will kick off their tournament against the Czech Republic on Monday 14 June (2:00 p.m.). The Southgate team welcome the Scots on June 18 in a kick-off at 8 p.m., after Croatia and the Czech Republic blocked the horns at 5 p.m. The Three Lions finish the group stage against the Czech Republic on June 22 – at 8:00 p.m. – while Scotland take on Croatia at the same time.

