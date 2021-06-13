Bassett Wins Second Dominant Pan Am Title | Sports





Bo Bassett had already proven that no American wrestler his age could hang out with him. It turns out that Catholic student Bishop McCort is above everyone else in the Western Hemisphere as well. It only remains to prove if he is the best in the world. Bassett, who will be in eighth grade at Bishop McCort next year, posted a 4-0 record winning the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at the Pan American Cadet Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico last week. He topped his 45kg competition by a combined score of 36-0, claiming first-period technical drops in his four fights. At 14, Bassett was in his first year of eligibility for the event, but he wasn’t worried about facing older wrestlers. I think my strength is a big part (of my success), he said. I think I am the heaviest 45 kilograms in the world, and it really helps me to have confidence in myself. Bassett will be able to test this theory next month, when he travels to Budapest, Hungary for the Cadet World Championships. Having the opportunity to compete in international competitions before the World Championships was huge, said Bassett, who has dreamed of representing the United States since the age of 6. When I first got here it hit me really hard, he said on a Sunday phone call from Mexico. I arrived on campus, it’s like the Olympic campus. You are in a small village with the other athletes. Bassett won both of his freestyle games by a technical fall of 10-0 on Wednesday, then scored back-to-back Greco-Roman wins 8-0 on Saturday, beating Mexicans Roger Kantun and Brazilians Joao Amorim de Moura. After winning gold in the freestyle, Bassett was able to wrap the United States flag around his shoulders and do the usual victory lap around the mat. The coolest thing I’ve dreamed of my whole life was throwing the flag, Bassett said. I did it on Wednesday and it was amazing. I thought, I have to do it again and start over on Sunday. It motivates me even more to fly the flag in Budapest. Bassett already ranks among Pennsylvania’s most decorated junior wrestlers of all time. A similar performance in Budapest could put him in a position to claim the same status among American wrestlers. The training partners he had in and around Johnstown helped him reach this level, Bassett said, crediting his training to Bishop McCort, Ranger Pride Wrestling, Young Guns and The Compound. I think our room prepared me the best I could, he said. I think I have the best coaches and training partners. I’ve been preparing for years for this moment when I wrestled with my brother in the basement. Hed be Russian and Id be American. After his dominant performance in Mexico, Bassett could have the chance to face a real Russian foe next month. It only motivates me more to win more titles, he said. Budapest is the next step.







