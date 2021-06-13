End of homework: what to wear at the office?

Fashion was pushed back when the coronavirus pandemic sent workers home and life passed in a low-resolution virtual world. shoes “that” And a closet full of “soft pants”.

As companies welcome their employees, many need to think about what they will wear and work for the first time in over a year. Does this mean we need to change the sweat?

Robin Givhan, Senior Reviewer Washington Post, Said that clothing and comfort are likely to coexist.

I don’t think I’ll forget the greatness of sitting comfortably at my desk for most of the day, completely or at least soon, she said. Morning edition Co-sponsored Noel King. “But I think there is a feeling of polish.”

Comfort enters the office

Helen Lambert, international trends expert and CEO of The Style Pulse, says people wear freely movable clothes, but they are more structured, durable and durable. Comfortable dresses are replacing the chic loungewear that were popular at the start of the pandemic. Men will let go of their ties and suit jackets and opt for the looser buttons that have appeared in recent months.

“Now we’re out of the pandemic, so we can get out a bit more. People want to get dressed, but we still want comfort, ”she said. I go.

Loser silhouette, including wide leg jeans, Blockade favorite kaftanCardigan-style jackets and dazzling sweatpants are increasingly common, Givhan explains. The women’s workwear company MM LaFleur has turned to a “power casual” look, CEO Sarah LaFleur Tell NBC News.. She said they were one step away from business casual.

Richard Thomas Ford, professor of law at Stanford University and author of a new book, says the sweater can look like a top with the comfort and look, and the sophistication of the collar. Dress Code: How Fashion Law Made History..

He states that such “high performance sport” is compatible with the adoption of a hybrid work environment that includes both virtual and face-to-face workplaces.

If people think the clothes they wore with Zoom are appropriate, they will start to look like work clothes, says Ford.

But the pursuit of relaxation and comfort in workwear doesn’t violate the desire to make a fashion statement, he says.

Clothing is reserved outside opening hours

I don’t think the fact that people are becoming more and more laid back at work really means the death of fashion, he says. “The human desire to see and be seen in one way or another is still there, but it may shift into our spare time.”

It points to our pandemic streaming consumption habits. Like the flashy wardrobe of a hit show to cancel, Bridgerton, Emilie in Paris And Queen’s Gambit I have fascinated people who are geared towards tailors. Ford says the popularity of this fashion-centric media shows a strong desire to dress up.

You can see this reversal of people dressing after weekends and at work because you’re used to using it, he says.

Trends expert Lambert finds that customers are more expressive in their fashion choices as they can now go out with a combination of bright colors such as green and pink. That’s because they were rediscovering the pieces they weren’t wearing during the pandemic, or had time to rethink how they might wear the pieces differently, she says. I go.

For example, the trend of “ugly” shoes before a pandemic No stop sign Among the fashion influencers Celebrity.. Comfortable shoes are becoming “classic” rather than trendy, says Givhan. Chunky orthopedic sandals like German sandal brand Birkenstock and Japanese shoe brand Suicoke continue to be popular.

Luxury and affordable brands are in the spotlight, facilitating the transition to society. For its 2022 collection, Balenciaga released an over-the-top hybrid piece aimed at being as comfortable and stylish as they are. Crocos with stiletto heels Or Khaki cargo shorts Layer on top of blue jeans.coach start Skirts and sweatpants watch the fall parade. British designer Molly Goddard Suggestion A tulle pouf dress with ruffles under a patterned sweatshirt vest. DOE online Chinese streetwear retailer Sale Buggy, stacked style.

I’ve seen people buy much more comfortable clothes, whether it’s yoga pants or sweatpants, Givhan says. “The industry is very used to the fact that people don’t want to give up their sense of comfort.

I will continue to buy clothes online

According to Lambert, e-commerce is growing at the same rate as during a pandemic. Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X consumers Increased e-commerce spending on clothing, footwear and accessories. It’s easier and faster. We are all much more comfortable shopping online, says Lambert.

On the front page of popular premium online retailer MatchesFashion.com, men and women can find roomy, fitted, button-up, dyed and understated jeans. There are clogs and sneakers, but I can’t find high heels by quick search. If you dive into the women’s section, you will see a “simple dress”. For men, “easy dressing”.

At least for now, “top athletics” looks like it can stick around.

Milton Guevara and Paolo Ortiz produced and edited the audio version of this interview.