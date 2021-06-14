Emily Ratajkowski looks trendy in cutout dress and heels in New York City – Footwear News





Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in a dress that blends two of this year’s biggest trends. For the New York event, Ratajkowski stepped out on Saturday, wearing a black mini dress. The long-sleeved dress featured a cutout detail on the chest with sheer material at the waist. Cutout and sheer looks are having a major moment right now. After brands like Prada, Brandon Maxwell, Mugler and other mesh and peek-a-boo ensembles on their Spring / Summer 21 runway shows, celebrities have taken the catwalk trend to the streets. In addition to Ratajkowski, stars like Megan Fox have also jumped on the trend, the actress wearing a racy cutout Mugler dress to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Also at Mugler, Ciara recently appeared on Instagram in a see-through, cutout suit. nude heels. Related

Emily Ratajkowski visits the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Emily Ratajkowski’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA As for how Ratajkowski finalized her look, the new mom opted for classic black strappy sandals. The shoes featured rope-like ankle straps with a thin strap over the toe. The sandals were finalized with a stiletto heel. Ratajkowski’s on-trend look comes after she sported an even bolder ensemble for her 30th birthday last week. To mark the milestone, Emrata wore a dress inspired by Versace’s mermaids. The fitted set was ocean blue in color and featured jewelry embellishments, including a green starfish, throughout. Ratajkowski finalized her look with a pair of mules from Femme LA. The sandal featured a pointed lavender sole and a gold stiletto heel with a PVC strap on the toe. Ratajkowski’s “Azùcar” style is currently selling for $ 184 on Woman.the. Add black strappy heels to your wardrobe with these choices below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz Buy: Protection Vikki leather sandal, $ 128

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Prima Dona platform sandal, $ 140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Catia Ankle Strap Sandals, $ 795 Click the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s dog walking style.







