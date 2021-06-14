MATCH REPORT | Ealing Trailfinders 0-60 Saracens Men

The Saracens Men got off to a perfect start to the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Offs, as they worked their way to a 60-0 win over Ealing Trailfinders in the first leg.

In a sun-drenched Trailfinders Sports Club, Mark McCalls’ men were in sensational form en route to an eight-try victory that puts them firmly in the driver’s seat ahead of the second leg at StoneX Stadium next Sunday.

Sarries started strong and took the lead with just four minutes on the clock thanks to Owen Farrells’ boot. Nice hands in the midfield saw Sean Maitland come out on the wing and from the next phase a penalty was awarded, which the skipper sent straight into the posts.

The Trailfinders looked to get straight back into the game with a penalty streak that took them to the line, but were greeted by a brick wall in defense and ultimately the Men in Black returned the ball.

In typical Sarries style, they then punished their opponents for not trying their luck, and Maro Itoje then fell back at close range to score the game’s first try.

Mako Vunipola and Vincent Koch were both pulled down narrowly, but the second rower then spotted a gap of just one meter and pointed down to extend the lead. Farrells’ conversion took the lead to 10-0.

Max Bodilly then recovered a loose ball from another Saracens attack and rushed forward showing an impressive pace for the hosts, but Elliot Daly brilliantly rushed back to stop the attack.

Dean Hammond was then inches away from scoring for the Trailfinders after a hit to the line gave him a chance in the corner, but once again the defense held on and he was trained to touch.

Aled Davies then scored a great team try under the sticks to give the Saracens considerable breathing space. Under his own posts, Farrell broke and freed Nick Tompkins who made a great pitch in midfield. Nice hands then saw Jackson Wray advance to the 22nd, and Farrell was on his shoulder to rally. The captain was tackled just before the line but passed it on to the Welsh scrum-half who was able to dive. The conversion meant the visitors were now leading 17-0.

The pressure was starting to build from McCalls’ men taking a penalty in the corner and despite the lineout reversal, the ball was transferred to the left wing at Maitland, but in the act of scoring the ball was dropped and the Trailfinders got the put-in.

A penalty from a scrum just in front of the posts then allowed Farrell to shoot another penalty, as the lead rose to 20 points with half an hour on the clock.

Jamie George then finished the first half perfectly by crossing to give his side a resounding lead at the break. A penalty was thrown deep into the 22, then a dominant rolling maul showed no sign of stopping before the English hooker could point at the base. Farrell added the extras with the final play of the half, as Sarries descended the tunnel with a 27-0 lead.

The Saracens then got off to an ideal start to the second half as they continued to work their muscles. Dalys’ break seemed to have opened up the defense, but the pass fell to the ground, but from the resulting penalty the ball was sent around the corner and the confident rolling maul was again too powerful for himself. Stop. Billy Vunipola came out of the scoring pile, and the lead was now over 30 points.

More pressure in the 22 then saw Tompkins inches away from the number five try, but as he descended down the short side the ball was returned from his hands by a final ditch tackle.

However, they didn’t have to wait too long, as right from the scrum the ball was spat against the head and bounced back for Billy Vunipola who was never going to be stopped just five yards away. The conversion was the 40-point mark for the McCalls team.

It got even better for the Men in Black with 65 minutes of play, with referee Wayne Barnes giving them a penalty try. Another rolling maul hammered towards the 20-yard line, and he was illegally shot, which saw Guy Thompson sent to the sin-bin and gave Barnes no choice but to get under the posts.

The Trailfinders then sought to get onto the plateau and parted with a ball driven deep into Sarries territory, but Alex Goode and Duncan Taylor combined well to come back and from the next phase a counterattack s ‘ended with a brilliant try for Tompkins.

Brighter hands in midfield created a three-man overlap halfway through, and the center was able to walk around unsupervised to score the half-century of points.

Maitland then wrapped up the win in stunning style as basketball-style hands in the middle of Duncan Taylor opened up the right wing for the winger who juggled him and then used his pace to cross the line.

It turned out to be the last act of a momentous day in West London, which gave the Saracens a good lead for the second leg.