Jill Biden talks surfboards and ocean therapy on the sidelines of G7 summit, meets Queen Elizabeth on Sunday – WWD

After the official closing of the G7 summit on Sunday in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had another pressing engagement – an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The occasion made Biden the 13th sitting U.S. President the Queen has met, and the fourth to take a meeting at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has lived since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Windsor was also the location where Prince Philip’s funeral took place in April.

Dressed to impress, the president wore a dark suit and FLOTUS showed up in a powder blue suit dress with a matching blazer and a lapel brooch. After arriving in a Range Rover, the first couple chatted with the Queen. The President wore his signature aviator sunglasses for the first few minutes.

During the visit, Biden inspected the Guard of Honor, the oldest regiment of foot guards in the British Army. After a royal salute, the honor guard played the US national anthem.

Afterward, the couple joined the Queen, who was decked out in a pink floral gown by Stewart Parvin, in Windsor State Apartments where they had tea, sandwiches and cakes, with the Queen pouring her out – even tea, according to the British press.

The Windsor nomination capped the Bidens’ visit to the UK for the G7 summit in Cornwall, which ended earlier on Sunday. Earlier today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said G7 countries are pledging one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the poorest countries and are striving to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, at the latest.

This week, the Bidens will travel to Brussels and later to Geneva for talks with NATO leaders and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, their first meeting since Biden took office earlier this year.

As the President and other world leaders discussed climate change, trade, cybersecurity, China and other key issues over the past few days in Cornwall, FLOTUS had its own agenda to address outside.

Veterans, military families and the importance of early childhood education were three of the issues FLOTUS focused on during its appearances around the G7 Summit and its first official trip abroad in its new role. After Sunday’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Jill Biden is planning to meet with British veterans, who took part in Walk of America, a 1,000-mile hike through the United States of which she was the godmother. FLOTUS, whose father and son-in-law served in the US military, addressed the families of the military when they arrived in the UK last week.

Sitting with representatives from Bude Surf Veterans, a voluntary organization that provides social support and surf trips to veterans, at an outdoor picnic table on Saturday at the Newlyn Art Gallery, the First Lady s is presented: “So I’m Jill, ‘” before discussing the therapeutic benefits of the ocean, as well as other non-traditional ways of helping veterans. Biden, who spent her 70th birthday earlier this month at the family’s first beach house in Delaware, mentioned that she had a white surfboard with a butterfly on it. Speaking about different countries, Biden told the group on Saturday that Australia and New Zealand are two countries she has yet to visit.

“I feel like a partner in this journey of healing, of coming together and of unity,” Biden told a “PBS NewsHour” pool reporter on Saturday. “He’s a world, [thing] right. It’s kind of a global thing, and that’s what I hear from other spouses as well.

A longtime educator, who took a summer break from her job as an English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, Biden and her team have so far chosen not to speak publicly about her fashion choices. Despite this, the power of appearance to get a message across appears to have received considerable attention, as evidenced by FLOTUS ‘three wardrobe changes on Friday. Even without mentioning fashion, the first lady gave American designers Gabriela Hearst, Brandon Maxwell and Michael Kors global attention during key G7 appearances. While Joe Biden’s next agendas include a meeting with Vladimir Putin, the first lady is due to leave for the United States on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged his allegiance to New York designer Prabal Gurung, sporting a crepe de chine blazer and t-shirt printed with “LOVE IS LOVE” from his collection to parade the fashion show. Saturday’s LGBTQ pride in Washington, DC