Triangle Thrift Stores: Which ones stand out from the rest? | Culture

Slightly worn Levis, shiny ’90s windbreakers, and retro tennis skirts: vintage clothing is trending more than ever, and what better way to find a bargain than browsing the inventory of your local thrift stores?

Over the past decade, savings have undergone a huge transformation in terms of consumer acceptance and popularity. Before recent trends, the stigma of thrift stores stemmed from reluctance to wear other people’s clothes, as well as the difficulty in finding fashionable and unique items.

These days, vintage stores, consignments and thrift stores are now frequented by people of all ages, and websites and online apps like Depop, eBay and Poshmark have thousands of users competing for clothes, rare furniture and accessories.

According to Delisia Matthews, assistant professor in the Department of Textiles and Clothing, Technology and Management, the popularity of thrift stores also reflects people’s awareness of fashion consumption, reducing their ecological footprint and recycling. clothes.

Despite the huge benefits of saving, it is not without its problems either, especially when it comes to the fast fashion cycle.

Many people looking for clothes that have been thrifty or recycled expect them to be similar to fast fashion items in addition to more vintage items, Matthews said. I think fast fashion helps because people know fast fashion is trendy. They say I don’t want it anymore or I can take it to a thrift store. Then the cycle continues because fast fashion comes out with so many trends and so many different types of clothes, and the volume is higher.

Regardless of your views on saving, one thing is for sure, savings are here to stay. I visited some of Triangles’ most popular places in search of the best finds and rated each store on several different factors including cleanliness, organization, price, and inventory.

Rumors: 106 N Graham St, Chapel Hill

Rumors have three locations, and I decided to visit their second location in Chapel Hill. On entering the store was packed with people and difficult to walk through, but still clean and well lit with a relaxed vibe. Clothing was organized by size and category, with women’s clothing on the front and men’s clothing on the back. Smaller displays of shoes, hats and other accessories dotted the store.

I found clothing from many popular brands including American Apparel, Champion, SHEIN, and Anthropologie, in addition to clothing from local vendors and vintage items. The counter parallel to the cash register had an impressive collection of stickers, jewelry and trinkets. Of the stores I visited, this store was by far the trendiest, with most of its impressive inventory aimed at young adults and students.

Rating: 9/10

Father and son: 302 S West St, Raleigh

Opened in 1997, Father and Son offers an extensive collection of vintage furniture, clothing and accessories. The curated selection of furniture was scattered near the entrance, including several beautiful, mid-century modern credenza, tables and chairs at steep prices. The clothing selection was at the back of the store, with men’s clothing on the left and women’s clothing on the right.

The clothes were undoubtedly vintage, with only a few recognizable branded items, with items from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Unique pieces are easy to find here and I had never seen many items before. While browsing the jewelry selection, I found some art deco pieces, as well as some memorable costume jewelry. The majority of clothes cost over $ 10, well above standard thrift store prices.

Rating: 8/10

Cause for paws: 1634 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Cause for Paws is known for its affordable prices and lovable cats. Just when I walked in I noticed an unbearable smell of kitty litter. The store is huge with many shelves of clothes sorted by color, size and divided into two sections for sex, with a huge collection of furniture, kitchen and books.

Although the store is very large it is not the cleanest and I found many items to be disorganized and in poor condition. I found NC State merchandise from years gone by in addition to some trendy designer clothes. The selection of books was amazing, for all ages and in good condition. Clothing prices were very affordable, categorized by type and around $ 5 and under. Cause for Paws often has sales for a specific color or type of item.

Rating: 6/10

Gift savings: 900 E Chatham St, Cary

Located in downtown Cary, this thrift store offers everything from clothes and linens to electronics. Clothing is organized by gender, color and type in a spacious, well-lit room. They had a considerable shoe selection, accessories including belts, sunglasses and bracelets, and even a small collection of wedding and prom dresses.

They also had a selection of young adult clothing with a wide variety of brands. While I couldn’t find anything that I liked, I was surprised at the wide variety of clothing available, especially when it came to plus size women’s clothing which is generally hard to find in most thrift stores. Thrift to Gift is similar to Cause for Paws in that it sells items based on type at very affordable prices.

Rating: 7/10

Thrift stores are hit or miss, and sometimes you won’t find anything noteworthy until your second or third trip. Based only on the factors I rated each store with on my first visit, I would rate Rumors as the best thrift store in the Triangle. There really is something for everyone, and due to stores keeping its stock, most of the inventory is always up to date.

Nonetheless, I think we can all agree that the thrift store has changed the way we consume fashion, when it comes to the environment, sustainability and even the latest trends. I particularly look forward to what the future holds for savings.