Djokovic wins 19th Slam with straight-set comeback at Roland-Garros | The powerful 790 KFGO

By Samuel Petrequi

PARIS Novak Djokovic left the court to go to the locker room for a little chat with himself after losing the first two sets of the Roland-Garros final on Sunday.

Part of him feared that he would be too diminished and exhausted to overcome this deficit against his younger and fresher nemesis, Stefanos Tsitsipas. And another part of Djokovic insisted he would.

Guess which side was right?

Aided by flawless service down the home stretch, a determined Djokovic summoned his driving best and came back on the path to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6- 4 for his second championship. at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title in the general classification, one of the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

There are always two voices inside: there is one telling you that you can’t do it, that it’s done, it’s over. That voice was pretty loud after that second set, Djokovic said. So I felt it was time for me to vocalize the other voice and try to suppress the first one that said I can’t do it. I told myself I could do it. I encouraged myself. I started to repeat this strongly in my mind, I tried to live it with my whole being.

After finishing the match with a bouncing volley, Djokovic who spread his arms, patted his chest and crouched down to touch the red clay court of Philippe Chatrier. When he went on the sidelines, he handed his racquet to a boy in the stands who he said had given him advice all along.

With the third set underway, Djokovic felt better and played better.

After that, he said, there was no longer any doubt for me.

Yes, his triumph has gone from danger to inevitable: Djokovic hasn’t faced a break point in any of the last three sets.

Djokovic became one of three men alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to have won every major tournament twice. As the reigning Australian Open and French Open champion, he heads to Wimbledon, which begins June 28, in view of another rare feat: he’s halfway to joining Laver and Don Budge as the only men with a calendar year Grand Slam.

Djokovic, 34, knocked out 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal, a challenge the Serbian compared to climbing Mt. Everest in a semi final which lasted over four hours on Friday night.

It was only Nadal’s third loss in 108 games at the major clay court tournament.

Djokovic also beat Nadal in the 2015 quarter-finals before losing this year’s final. It looked like the same fate awaited Sunday, when 22-year-old Tsitsipas got the better of an exhausted Djokovic.

It was not easy for me, said Djokovic, both physically and mentally.

But he finally completed his sixth career comeback after two sets and the second from last week.

Djokovic who trailed 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti, two sets to zero in the fourth round is the first man in the professional era to win a major title after twice suffering a 2-0 set deficit during the tournament.

Suddenly I got cold and lost consciousness, Tsitsipas said. I felt like I had lost my game a bit.

It was the first big final for Tsitsipas and the 29th for Djokovic, who also won the 2016 French Open, to go with nine titles at the Australian Open, five at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Also key: Djokovic is 35-10 in five sets, including a men’s record 32 wins in the majors while Tsitsipas is 5-5.

Two sets mean nothing, said Tsitsipas, who was trying to become the first Greek to win a major tournament.

It took him about 100 minutes to get his head start on a sunny and windy afternoon with temperatures approaching 80 degrees Fahrenheit (over 25 degrees Celsius) and attendance limited to 5,000, about a third of capacity, in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The foot on clay can be tricky, and both men fell in the first set.

Djokovics left him on the sidelines after falling headfirst near a net post; he said his body felt the effects for about half an hour afterwards. Tsitsipas slipped through the end line, smearing his white shirt and purple shorts with the rust-colored surface.

As Djokovic changed his top shortly after his spill, Tsitsipas kept his clothes dirty as if he considered the mess a badge of honor until he lost the third set, when he asked. visiting a trainer to help him with a tight hip.

By then, the momentum had changed.

The first set was as tight as possible: Tsitsipas won 43 points, Djokovic 42.

Djokovic started the second set with a double fault and a swinging forehand volley that landed a very long time, then broke with a savage forehand. Tsitsipas broke again to lead 5-2 in that set, and Djokovic pressed a white towel to his face during a change.

Trying to cool off? Perhaps. Trying to reset? Probably.

After the second set, Djokovic took one of each player two allocated breaks.

The game has never been quite the same; Tsitsipas believed Djokovic’s anticipation and movement had improved.

I felt like he could read my game a little better, suddenly, Tsitsipas said.

Supreme turner and imposing his will, Djokovic racked up early service breaks in each of the third, fourth and fifth sets.

Shadows spread across the pitch as the sun set in the early evening, and although Djokovic complained to chair umpire Aurlie Tourte that the artificial lights were on, he shone when it mattered most.

It was another game that lasted over four hours, and Djokovic was up to the task again.

I will definitely remember those last 48 hours, he said, for the rest of my life.

So, probably, everyone will.

* Courtesy of Associated Press