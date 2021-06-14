The best fashion moments at the G7 summits, past and present





This week, world leaders gathered for the 47e annual G7 summit at the Cornish seaside resort of Carbis Bay. The group of seven, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, will discuss the global recovery from the pandemic and how to improve the global health system. Other areas on the agenda include trade and climate change, with leaders inviting CEOs from nine global companies to discuss ways to improve sustainability in their industries. As events unfold, we’ve rounded up our favorite fashion moments from this year’s summit and summits from the past. Carrie Johnson, 2021 advised Boris Johnson’s new wife Carrie is also present for the first time. Over the weekend, she was seen in a variety of different looks from the fashion rental service, My Wardrobe HQ. Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson greet Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron (POOL / AFP via Getty Images) Our favorite look is this bright fuchsia 1,400 Roksanda dress, which she wore to greet the leaders on the beach. The dress was previously available for hire 24 hours a day. Stella McCartney, 2021 The fashion designer is one of nine CEOs invited to speak with world leaders. Ahead of the meeting, she said she would urge them to implement policies that make the fashion industry more sustainable. She wore a royal blue dress and black heeled sandals with gold chains around the ankles. Stella McCartney and Prince Charles (Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge, 2021 Kate Middletons’ elegant cream Alexander McQueen dress featured a pleated skirt and buttoned waist. She accessorized the look with nude Aquazzura pumps, a pearl bracelet and a pearl clutch. The Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she meets people from Cornwall communities (Getty Images) Brigitte Macron, 2021 Brigitte Macron wore a high neck blouse with striking gold buttons, paired with an A-line skirt with gold zipper details. She completed the look with a matching white clutch bag. Brigitte Macron with her husband Emmanuel (PA) Melania Trump, 2017 Melania Trump sported a number of eye-catching looks at the 2017 G7 summit in Italy. Our favorite is this silver long sleeve midi dress she wore to a La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra concert. Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 2017 G7 summit in Italy (AFP via Getty Images) Aki Abe, 2017 Also present at the concert, Aki Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wore this elegant cream midi dress adorned with a single blue flower on the shoulder. (AFP via Getty Images) Michelle Obama, 2009 Michelle Obama wore this mid-length yellow shift dress to the 2016 G8 summit in Italy. Michelle Obama and Barack Obama (AFP via Getty Images) Cecilia Sarkozy, 2006 Cecilia arrived at the opening dinner of the annual ceremony in Germany wearing a black gown with an intricate lace lining along the shoulders, neckline and lower torso. She accessorized the look with a black clutch, black jewelry, and black pumps. Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Cecilia Sarkozy (Getty Images) Hillary Clinton, 1998 Hillary Clinton wore this yellow two-piece when she attended the 1998 summit with her husband, Bill. She accessorized the look with rectangular sunglasses, a chunky necklace, and flat pumps. Tony Blair and his wife Cherie (left), and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton at the G8 summit in 1998 (AFP via Getty Images) Nancy Reagan, 1982 Nancy Reagan looked effortlessly chic in this embellished one-shoulder dress at an event at the 1982 G8 summit in France. Nancy Reagan, former first lady, attends official dinner at the 1982 G8 summit (AFP via Getty Images)

