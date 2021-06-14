Princess Diana often wore a special dress to visit children in hospitals

princess diana was one of the most famous royals of the 20th century. She made her mark on the world in different ways, and her fashion was one of them.

Diana wore a number of memorable outfits. She also had a special dress that she often wore when visiting sick children.

Princess Diana | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana has done a lot of charitable work

Diana was the patron saint of many charities during her lifetime. She often supported people that society left behind, such as AIDS and leprosy patients. Diana even gave these patients hugs and handshakes at a time when others would avoid them.

The Royals traditionally kept their distance when interacting with people during engagements, but Diana voluntarily abandoned protocol. In addition to giving hugs to hospital patients, she also got down to the kids’ level to talk to them and held people’s hands to show them her love and care.

After Diana’s death in 1997, people all over the world mourned her and gave her the posthumous nickname The Peoples Princess.

Princess Diana wore a special dress when visiting sick children

Princess Diana in the special dress | Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images

While visiting charities might seem like an easy task, Diana has given her work a lot of thought. For example, people often noticed her fashion, so Diana wore a special dress when she visited sick children, according to Matthew Storey, who hosts the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at Kensington Palace.

She called it her thoughtful dress. It’s that blue dress with bright flowers on it and it was one of the princesses’ favorite dresses, Storey said. Us weekly. She wore it over and over again. So much so that the press said: “Let yourself rest”. Stop wearing it.

Storey added, She knew the kids really reacted to this dress. Children love bright colors. Thus, she often wore it when she went to visit children and sick children in particular.

The dress was originally meant to be worn with a wide-brimmed hat, but Diana generally ditched the hat.

You couldn’t cuddle a kid in a hat, Storey said. For me, it unlocked my understanding of Diana’s wardrobe. She thought about who was going to see her and who she was going to meet when she made the style choices.

Other royals often imitate Princess Diana’s fashion

Diana’s style had a huge impact on the fashion industry during her lifetime, and it continues to affect many royal outfits today.

Most notably, her daughters-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, like to pay tribute to her by wearing designs she’s worn and donning some of her jewelry.

Kate, in particular, also dresses with other people in mind. For example, when she attends weddings, she tends to wear dresses or coats again instead of putting on new ones. This would allow the press to distract from her and put more of it on the brides at hand.