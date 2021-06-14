No mirage, Palm Springs is a queer paradise

When I think of Palm Springs, I imagine the iconic Hollywood stars of yesteryear retreating to their homes or their favorite places Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Zsa Zsa Gabor and others. It’s almost an extension of Los Angeles, right? In fact, the beautiful Coachella Valley has become what it was in part because it was not LA Many studio contracts at the time stipulated that stars were to stay within 100 miles of the studios. And Palm Springs, almost exactly 100 miles east, was the perfect getaway.

Today, the area is well known as a playground for LGBTQ travelers, and especially a popular retreat for gay couples. Visitors will find around a dozen gay men’s resorts, each small in size and with different vibes and prices. The city is truly an eerie nirvana, with its incredible diversity of mid-century modern architecture, endless shops, restaurants and galleries, and a plethora of popular nightclubs.

Accommodation options

the Santiago seaside resort, less than a mile south of downtown, is a blissful getaway with incredible mountain views. Although located in a neighborhood, the hotel complexes encompassing two-story hedges provide a sense of privacy and exclusivity. We almost felt like movie stars ourselves as we lounged by the pool at this clothing optional gay men resort. The rooms are well appointed and tasteful, and the food is also excellent. A basket of free snacks is provided in each room and a 24-hour canteen offers free drinks, from soft drinks to bottled water to a sophisticated coffee machine.

Breakfast here is an upscale continental style, with plenty of offerings from sinful to healthy. Lunch and lunch are included; simply text your order (which comes from a local sandwich shop) at the front desk, and it magically appears at the appointed time. We enjoyed everything we tried here. The vibe in Santiago is not sexually charged like in some hotels we’ve been to in other cities; instead, it’s relaxed, fun, and luxurious.

One of the new accommodation options is the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, which is built around two expansive resort-style pools, which were always buzzing with activity. While this may seem like an adult-oriented party property, we also found plenty of families here. Most of the kids seemed to congregate on the smaller of the two pool decks, but both were a constant source of fun.

The main pool deck at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. vs

Our suite at Margaritaville was incredibly spacious and featured a clean, bright beach vibe with fun pops of color. The St. Somewhere spa and the connected Fins Up! The fitness center was first class and includes everything you need to sweat or relax and indulge yourself.

Speaking of indulging yourself, we also sampled the comfortable and stylish INNdulge, another gay men’s resort, located in the Warm Springs part of town. INNdulge features a fun mid-century modern aesthetic, and rooms include nice kitchenettes, useful for longer stays. Our room had a nice color scheme and was spacious with a large bathroom.

Breakfast is included here, and the large courtyard includes sculptures, a large pool, and a hot tub. While we were there a group of visitors occasionally organized nude yoga sessions in the backyard which made our relaxing by the pool a unique experience, but we didn’t mind! Downtown restaurants are a short drive away or even within walking distance during milder weather seasons.

Go outside!

Palm Springs and the surrounding area offer a breathtaking variety of hiking and outdoor activities. We climbed the South Lykken Trailhead to the Simonetta Kennett Lookout, which offered panoramic views over much of the city. We also drove close to Joshua Tree National Park which has incredible rock formations and the fascinating namesake succulents.

The Palm Canyon Trail in the lands of the Indian Canyons is a lush oasis between the peaks of the dry mountains. (photo by Paul Heney)

Another particularly memorable experience was the Palm Canyon Trail in the lands of the Indian Canyons; admission to the entire area is $ 9 per person and well worth it. The hike through the lush ground of the palm-strewn canyon was magical and made me realize it was a true oasis. You can walk up a longer, harder, and warmer parallel trail further up the canyon to appreciate the oasis from above.

Finally, don’t miss the famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which climbs 8,500 feet to San Jacinto Peak. There are many trails at the top, where the temperature is significantly cooler than at the bottom of the valley. There are breathtaking views around almost every turn, and a restaurant at the mountain top resort lets you sit for a while and enjoy it all.

The view from the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway encompasses much of the area. (photo by Paul Heney)

More to see and do

We also got pampered while we were in town. Palm Springs Fine Salon for men, right next to the city center, is a fantastic establishment that offers everything from hairdressing to coloring services, skin care, massages and more. We opted for a couple manicure / pedicure and were greeted with champagne on arrival. 90 minutes of relaxation passed as we melted into our massage chairs, and we left feeling confident that we were going to look like movie stars the next morning at the pool.

Considering the history here, you can take some fun self-guided tours; grab a map from the visitors center (which was the coolest gas station ever). We loved visiting the old celebrity homes and another of the city’s architectural treasures, which are plentiful. Even walking around the Uptown Design District can spend an entire afternoon, with so many wonderful and unique shops.

Palm Springs is also a huge food city, and there is just too much to mention here. But suffice to say, you can’t go wrong at places like Kaiser Grille, Zin American Bistro, Eight4Nine, Trio, Grand Central, LuLu California Bistro, Las Casuelas Terraza, Tommy Bahamas Marlin Bar, MidMod Caf or Roly China Fusion. More to come on this in a future article!

There is a whole collection of LGBTQ bars and shops along one block of E. Arenas Road near downtown which is increasingly scarce these days and the area is usually lively at night. COVID has always forced restrictions on seating arrangements, but hopefully that will change soon. The Gay Mart and Bear Wear stores were fun to browse, and there’s a club for almost any demographic or vibe.

Overall, I can’t believe it took us so long to discover Palm Springs and that we were already planning our return to this queer paradise.