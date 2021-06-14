The Green Goblin got revenge on Marvel’s Batman in a brutal way





The Green Goblin is a horrific foe in any universe, but in Heroes Reborn he takes brutal revenge on Batman, Marvel’s Nighthawk.

Spoilers forHeroes are reborn # 5forward! the Green goblin took revenge on Nightjar, Marvels Batman, in a brutal way – targeting one of the Nighthawks’ former sidekicks. In Heroes are reborn # 5, readers can see the Goblin ending a personal vendetta in a gruesome way, and the issue is now on sale in print and digital versions. Heroes are reborn presents fans with a look at a world without the Avengers, and in their stead, Squadron Supreme, a team of Justice League pastiches, became Earth’s First Super Team. One of the squad members is Nighthawk, a twisted version of Batman. By day, he’s Congressman Kyle Richmond; at night he is the Nighthawk vigilante. In the world of Heroes are reborn, Nighthawk had several sidekicks, including Gwen Stacy, whom he trained as Nightbird. One of the Nighthawks’ greatest enemies is the Green Goblin, and in Heroes are reborn # 5, he takes revenge on Nighthawk for years of humiliating defeats. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Marvel’s Green Goblin Is A Darker Villain Than Joker The Green Goblin organized an escape to Ravencsroft Asylum (the Marvel version of DCs Arkham Asylum) and dosed many inmates with his Goblin Gas, driving them mad. As Nighthawk makes his way through goblin gas-enhanced villains like Bullseye and Rhino, he sees that the goblin has taken Gwen Stacy hostage, hanging her over a ledge. The goblin then throws it overboard and Nighthawk grabs it. As he helps her up, he realizes that the goblin has infected Gwen as well, and now an already battered and bruised Nighthawk must fight his former sidekick. He is quickly able to subdue her and stop the goblin reign of terror. Gwen Stacy’s final fate was not revealed in this issue, so readers aren’t sure if Nighthawk was able to heal her from the effects of Goblin Gas, however, the brutality of the attack cannot be denied. The Green Goblin didn’t just try to kill Gwen Stacy, he used his Goblin Gas to infect and corrupt her, and send her after Nighthawk, knowing full well that Nighthawk wouldn’t hurt her. The attack is almost purely psychological and puts the Heroes are reborn version of the Green Goblin online with villains such as the Joker and the Scarecrow. The goblin was trying to break Nighthawk, but he was unsuccessful. Nonetheless, fighting his old ally still took its toll on him. Whatever universe it is in, the Green goblin is a mortal enemy and in the world of Heroes are reborn, he is even more dangerous, and takes revenge in the most brutal way possible, like Nightjarlearned. Heroes are reborn # 5 is written by Jason Aaron, with illustrations by RM Guera, colors by Giulia Brusco and letters by Cory Petit. Next: Marvel Calls Out Batman Before Heroes Revival Invincible comic artist reveals page he’ll never sell

