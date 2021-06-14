Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Tanned, Toned Legs In A White Dress After Lunch At The Beverly Hills Hotel

She never misses an opportunity to flaunt her sense of style.

And Bella Thorne didn’t disappoint as she dressed for lunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The actress / director, 23, looked radiant while wearing a plunging white dress from designer Are You Am I, who was both old Hollywood and the sexy goddess of summer.

All eyes were on the gorgeous redhead as she made her way through the Beverly Hills Hotel, wearing a tight ivory dress that plunged low to reveal her cleavage.

But before she left, Bella showed her gaze in the mirror.

Playfully grabbing the cropped hem of her dress, the Chick Fight actress offered a view of her toned tanned legs, which were dressed in shimmering nude wedge-soled boots.

Bella had her rich crimson locks gently styled with a bit of volume while keeping a pair of sunglasses perched on her crown. She carried her things in a small black shoulder bag.

The starlet – who got engaged to Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo earlier this year – gave fans a glimpse of her makeup and accessories during her ride to lunch, sharing some steamy selfies.

In the snaps, Bella wrinkled to show her full pout, which painted a dusty pink shade.

Her skin was glowing, with a peachy blush on her cheeks and dewy skin dotted with her natural freckles.

Keeping a ‘less is more’ approach, Bella completed her beauty look with floating lashes and full, raised brows.

She held her pink rhinestone-rimmed sunglasses in one hand, revealing a long, pointed iridescent manicure with colorful gemstones on each greenhouse.

Bella is gearing up for a big summer, with not one but two films slated for the blockbuster season.

His original action film Habit is released in August, and the Masquerade thriller is slated for release on July 30.

Teasing her upcoming Instagram posts on Friday, Thorne shared a screenshot of a USA Today post featuring the best summer movies.

“So thrilled to star in some of the biggest movies this summer,” Bella wrote in her caption. “Thank you to the United States today !! which one are you most excited for ?? ‘