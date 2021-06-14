My obsession with looking perfect? Everything is due to my mother’s many lovers!

Since I was a teenager, I’ve paid more attention than maybe healthy to my appearance, whether that’s dressing in a perfectly ironed pale blue shirt (a flattering color for any guy). skin), donning a cleverly tailored navy blue blazer (a faster and cheaper way to look fit than spending hours in a gym), or indulge in some of the quick cosmetic treatments currently available. proposed (Botox to soften the furrows between my eyes, for example).

I’ve even made a career out of keeping up appearances launching newspaper-style supplements, editing glossy magazines including the Esquire male-style bible, co-founding Mr. Porter, the male version of Net-a. -Wearing and, this month, publishing a book highlighting tips and treatments that can help men look their best.

My God is conceited, or narcissistic, you might understandably assume.

But according to the Collins English Dictionary, a conceited person is a person extremely proud of their own beauty, intelligence, or other good qualities.

Jeremy Langmead (pictured) who has edited glossy magazines including the Esquire men’s bible reflected on his upbringing

In Greek mythology, the beautiful Narcissus (where the adjective narcissist comes from), fell in love (not by choice, to be fair) with his reflection in a puddle. It is unlikely, no matter how many clothes or treatments I indulge in, that I will ever fall in love with my reflection. But in my early thirties, I became addicted to mirrors. And I am not flippant.

If I didn’t have access to a mirror, I would feel uncomfortable, distracted; instead of focusing on the conversation I was having or the job I was doing, I would focus on the next time I could look at myself in a mirror. Like a heroin addict, I was afraid of having my next dose.

And it was not literal vanity. I didn’t look at myself in the mirror, breathe my beauty, and walk back to my desk or the dinner table with a sense of self-righteousness.

I looked at myself in the mirror, checked to see if something terrible had happened to my face, lettuce in my teeth or a bug in my nose, then returned to what I was doing, happy to know it was the same thing that the last time I had checked. I was still in control of my appearance.

Over the years, the addiction has not abated, but technology has made it easier to manage. Salvation has come in the form of an app called Mirror, which magnifies your reflection. It allowed me, when the urge to check my reflection strikes me at inconvenient times, to pretend to check a text message.

The faces I shoot while reading my messages, the ones to check my teeth and nostrils, I can explain it as myopia.

So if this obsession with my appearance wasn’t a form of self-adulation, then what was it?

A therapist will tell you, as mine did, that when you can’t control the chaos around you as a child, you grow up determined to ensure that the loss of control doesn’t happen again. It can mean developing obsessive-compulsive disorder, like my mirror above. A happy face equals a happy life.

Jeremy (pictured) said he was forced to be a peacemaker at a young age, as his mother married four particular men in quick succession

My childhood was eventful and emotionally disruptive. My mother married four particular men in quick succession (one ran away, one died, one was taken away and the other we just told to leave), which forced me, at a young age , to play the role of peacemaker.

From the age of six to 16, I tried to understand and seek solace in the tumultuous events that seemed to knock on our door with alarming frequency.

When my birth father left, my sister and I not only had to come to terms with our parents’ separation, but we also had to endure a multi-year custody battle involving social workers, lawyers and even our local MP.

Eventually my mom won and our dad (for reasons I still don’t understand) was told he wouldn’t be allowed to see us again until we were 18. He has been given one lawyer letter per year to give him a brief update on our progress.

Mom quickly remarried. Even at the age of nine, I had doubts about her choice. He was spending more and more time away from home, getting more and more bloated, dressing poorly, and buying countless home brew kits.

When he drove me to boarding school after the holidays, the two-hour trip involved at least four stops at a pub while I was sitting in the car. He was an alcoholic.

Jeremy (pictured) said Max entered and left mental health facilities, while refusing to take bipolar medication

My mom and sister seemed oblivious, but I knew it for sure. After all, he hid his bottles in my room and I could hear them clicking when he came home to get more as I pretended to be asleep.

One morning at 4 a.m. when he was only 37 years old, we were woken up by screaming and coughing from my parents’ room. Our father-in-law’s liver had exploded; there was black bile on the curtains and the carpet. A week later he was dead. I tried to feel sad, but I couldn’t. He was another father who was not like the ones my friends normally had.

Two years later, Max arrived. He was fun, eccentric, of course, but he and Mom seemed happy.

Then his eccentricity became disturbing. The stationery for the businesses he was training came in almost daily, he would sometimes camp in the woods and hide rabbits for a day or two (we lived in Sussex not Snowdonia), and one morning, against our advice, he set off for himself. take a walk to the naked storage.

I watched a police car come out the kitchen window and take it away.

Over the following years, he entered and left psychiatric institutions. He was diagnosed with bipolar, but refused to take medication.

He and Mom went their separate ways, and years later I found him living in a shed with no electricity or running water. I came down from London most weekends with food parcels and clean clothes until he was finally accommodated in council protected accommodation.

Jeremy (pictured) said number five turned out to be lucky for his mother as her current marriage lasted almost 20 years

We kept in touch, by letter, for a few more years. He wrote to me often to tell me that I was going to inherit a fortune in diamonds from a mine he was going to bequeath to me. Oddly, he’s now dead and there’s no sign of mine.

You would think that after three not quite relaxing marriages, my mother would have given up on men. But, still optimistic, she fell in love once more.

And, again, my sister and I had to dress for another wedding. He was doomed from day one. He was not pleasant to watch or interesting to listen to.

If he found a funny joke, he would pretend to pull a toilet chain and make a flushing sound. I could tell my mom wasn’t particularly enthusiastic.

On the way to the church, I told him it was not too late; that we could hunt. But she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Well, not for nine months. It was then that she called me to tell me that she was leaving him and asked if I was coming to pick her up.

Number five turned out to be his lucky number. Her current marriage has lasted almost 20 years. This is the same time it took me to accept that perfection was beyond my reach; beyond anyone’s grasp, whether it’s their career, relationships, or how we look.

I never had a father to help me figure these things out, nor a stable family life to give me the confidence to figure it out on my own. The only person I had to turn to for advice was the man in the mirror. And sometimes even he was not as reliable as I had hoped.

